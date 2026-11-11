Brian Cashman Reveals Terrifying Truth About Ben Rice’s Defense

The New York Yankees are trying to configure a roster with many defensive flaws next season, and Ben Rice may have the toughest job. MLB fans witnessed Rice emerging into one of the elite hitters of last season, but he couldn’t play defense. Lackluster defensive skills saw the Yankees having Rice as the primary DH. Injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge made it easier for Rice to avoid playing defense.

However, Yankees GM Brian Cashman confirmed that will change. The media asked about Rice’s defense and Cashman provided a bold quote:

“It’s just the way it is. I have no problem if Stanton is healthy and in the DH spot. It’s not even an afterthought at this stage that Rice is playing first base for us. He’s a given. I don’t care if he’s a 55 over there or a 45 defensively. I don’t even worry about it.”

The entire comment focused on wanting to get Stanton at bats at DH and Aaron Judge spending some time there. Cashman confirmed these variables will make Rice the everyday first baseman regardless of what his defense looks like. A full offseason could see Rice improving by spring training, but the risk is there for mistakes to haunt the team next year.

Why Yankees Fans Fear This Ben Rice Comment

Cashman’s quote ended with him flat out saying he doesn’t care or worry about any defensive woes from Rice. Luis Garcia is expected to move from first to second base to create two potential new flaws in an already limited defense.

The past few seasons have seen the Yankees developing a reputation for being a bad defensive team. Game 2 of the 2026 ALDS featured errors costing the Yankees their best chance to win a game against the Tampa Bay Rays and steal home field advantage.

An infamous World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 saw this becoming a huge issue to Yankees fans. The team fails to excel at the fundamentals and gives opponents more chances with weaker defense. Rice at first base could make this far worse since he’ll be involved in every single ground ball defensive play as a flawed defender.

Understanding Brian Cashman’s Bigger Point

The Yankees can’t risk putting Rice at DH, so it isn’t that Cashman is wrong in his thinking. Fans just hate seeing a glaring issue continue to get worse, especially since the offense has struggled compared to pitching.

The second base role will likely see both Anthony Volpe and Garcia splitting time there, despite neither man viewing that as their natural position. George Lombard was also the worst defensive shortstop in the league once he got called up last season.

Cashman is aware that the offense badly needs Judge to stay healthy and for Stanton to get at bats to help the team. Rice playing first base is the only answer to this issue, but any GM saying they don’t care about bad defense is a terrible look. Aaron Boone will have a challenging job next season getting by with a potentially terrible defensive infield.