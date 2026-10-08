New York Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Drops Honest Quote After Elimination

As the Tampa Bay Rays secured a trip to the ALCS with a strikeout of Trent Grisham in the ninth inning of ALDS Game 3 on Wednesday, New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. watched the division rivals celebrate their victory.

The Yankees are now eliminated from the postseason, marking another disappointing season for the organization.

Tampa Bay won Wednesday’s game 4-3.

After the loss, Lombard made an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Tampa Bay Rays

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

“That’s probably one of the worst parts about it, guys like (Judge), guys like Giancarlo, Goldy, guys that have been doing it for a long time, still haven’t come out on top yet and who knows how long they’re going to be able to do it for.”

– George Lombard Jr.

Lombard, a 21-year-old rookie, went 6-for-18 with an RBI and a walk in the postseason.

He went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday’s loss.

Lombard slashed .237/.285/.414 with seven home runs and 22 RBI over 42 games in the regular season.

Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3

Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.

Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.