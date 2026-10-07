PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees haven’t won a World Series under skipper Aaron Boone, who has held the Yankees manager role since the 2017-18 offseason.
It looks like it’ll be another year of the Yankees missing the playoffs with Boone leading the team. New York is still alive but trails the Tampa Bay Rays 0-2 in the American League Division Series.
To advance to the ALCS, the Yankees will have to win three games in a row against the Rays.
Game 3 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Before Game 3, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman commented on Boone’s future.
Jon Heyman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future With New York Yankees
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A prominent MLB insider said it's "realistic" that the New York Yankees could move on from Aaron Boone this offseason.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Gets Warning About Future From MLB Insider