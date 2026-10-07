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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Gets Warning About Future From MLB Insider

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New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees haven’t won a World Series under skipper Aaron Boone, who has held the Yankees manager role since the 2017-18 offseason.

It looks like it’ll be another year of the Yankees missing the playoffs with Boone leading the team. New York is still alive but trails the Tampa Bay Rays 0-2 in the American League Division Series.

To advance to the ALCS, the Yankees will have to win three games in a row against the Rays.

Game 3 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Before Game 3, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman commented on Boone’s future.

Jon Heyman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future With New York Yankees

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Post Sports wrote on X:

If the series goes the way it’s headed, is it time the Yankees make a change and move on from Aaron Boone?

“This is the first time I actually think it’s realistic they make a change.” – @JonHeyman

@Joelsherman1 & Jon discuss on The Show –> trib.al/qsO0UoG

Looking at New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Boone has a manager record of 93-68.

He finished top-5 in American League Manager of the Year voting four times in his career.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees have reached the ALCS four times with Boone as the manager.

New York reached the World Series just once with Boone leading the clubhouse.

Looking at the ALDS Between the Yankees and Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Rays won the first game of the ALDS 1-0.

Tampa Bay won the second game of the series 5-2.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The winner of the series will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Gets Warning About Future From MLB Insider

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