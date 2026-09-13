Yankees Announce Intriguing Jose Caballero Decision Amid Recent Benching

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the New York Mets.

They are looking to win the series, as the two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

José Caballero has not been in the starting lineup for each of the first two games.

Yankees Announce Caballero Decision Amid Benching

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/13 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Anthony Volpe 2B 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero SS”

Caballero is back in the lineup.

He is starting at shortstop (and hitting 9th).

Right now, the 30-year-old is batting .233 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 46 runs and 31 stolen bases in 125 games.

Caballero has been a solid addition to the Yankees since joining the franchise last season.

Over four total seasons at the MLB level, he has also had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2025, Caballero stole 49 bases.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-32 in 73 games at home in the Bronx).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 69-79 record in 148 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 35-39 in 74 games on the road away from Citi Field).