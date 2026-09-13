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Yankees Announce Intriguing Jose Caballero Decision Amid Recent Benching

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees scores after teammate Aaron Judge #99 is hit by a pitch in the second inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The bases were loaded and a run was scored on the play. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the New York Mets.

They are looking to win the series, as the two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

José Caballero has not been in the starting lineup for each of the first two games.

Yankees Announce Caballero Decision Amid Benching

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run to score in Jasson Domínguez #24 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 (not pictured) in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/13 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Anthony Volpe 2B 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero SS”

Caballero is back in the lineup.

He is starting at shortstop (and hitting 9th).

Right now, the 30-year-old is batting .233 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 46 runs and 31 stolen bases in 125 games.

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Caballero has been a solid addition to the Yankees since joining the franchise last season.

Over four total seasons at the MLB level, he has also had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2025, Caballero stole 49 bases.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-32 in 73 games at home in the Bronx).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets runs the bases after his first inning home run against Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 69-79 record in 148 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 35-39 in 74 games on the road away from Citi Field).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Announce Intriguing Jose Caballero Decision Amid Recent Benching

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