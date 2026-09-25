The historic MLB regular season of Cam Schlittler ended after the New York Yankees pulled him following 3 innings on Thursday night. Schlittler gave up two runs to the Tampa Bay Rays, but one of them was unearned due a throwing error impacting one run. This allowed Schlittler to hit a specific mark that was needed to tie one of the most impressive pitching records.

Schlittler tied iconic pitcher Sandy Koufax with 25 total starts giving up one or fewer earned runs in a single season. The stat not having an innings limit or demanding a quality start of 6 innings meant the Yankees could have pulled him at any point to keep the record. Schlittler is the strong favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award and ended the season with the historic accomplishment.

Aaron Boone decided to pull Schlittler after 70 pitches and the third inning scare of Tampa Bay scoring a few runs. The one earned run outing also allowed Schlittler to end his season with the mark of an ERA under 2.00. Schlittler had the most dominant season for a Yankees starting pitcher since the 1980s. Yankees fans can celebrate each accolade knowing they have a superstar ace for many years now.

How Cam Schlittler Became Unexpected Ace

Last season’s call up in the latter half of the season showed Schlittler as a dominant starting pitcher from day one. Schlittler had an electric performance in Game 3 of the Wild Card series vs the Boston Red Sox to get the Yankees to the playoffs and became a beloved hero thanks to it.

The great early introduction last season made Schlittler more motivated to have one of the greatest first full seasons in MLB history. A blistering fastball is Schlittler’s biggest weapon, and it allows him to lead a staff with legends Gerrit Cole and Max Fried behind him.

Schlittler did what worked for him last season and became a dominant force who helped the team stay afloat. Injuries to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton would have doomed the Yankees in past seasons. However, Schlittler anchored a tremendous pitching staff to lead the team to wins via that strength over hitting.

Cam Schlittler’s Wild Card Status Scaring Yankees Fans

Boone has claimed that Fried and Schlittler will start the first two games vs Boston in the Wild Card Series next week, but it could go either way. Cole and Carlos Rodon will be saved for a potential Game 3 or for the following ALDS if the Yankees advance.

Most Yankees fans badly want Schlittler to start Game 1 since he is the most trusted pitcher, and it would help get him on the found faster for a potential ALDS series vs the Tampa Bay Rays. Fried’s experience and extra days off are making him a viable choice.

Regardless, it is a great sign for Schlittler that the Yankees’ fan base already trusts him more than three proven winners in the rotation. The playoff run will see Schlittler having the chance to continue winning over Yankees fans as the ace every series.