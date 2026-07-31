New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Cubs Series

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will open up a series at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they split four games with the White Sox (also in Chicago).

Most recently, they lost by a score of 2-1 on Thursday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. suffered an injury scare during the game.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. was dealing with cramps, Aaron Boone said. Trainers don’t believe it is a major issue.”

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 07/31 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Amed Rosario 3B 4. Jasson Dominguez RF 5. Trent Grisham CF 6. Anthony Volpe SS 7. Spencer Jones LF 8. Ali Sanchez C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .224 with 81 hits, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, 53 runs and 30 stolen bases in 102 games.

He is in the middle of his seventh MLB season (and third with New York).

Social Media On Chisholm Jr.

Here’s what people have been saying about Chisholm Jr. recently:

Ryan Garcia: “A lot of people got mad at me for suggesting to trade Jazz Chisholm, but where else in the infield can they improve? I’d love a 3B but they have McMahon on a hard-to-trade contract. Lombard likely is the SS. Belli-Grish-Judge are going to start in Oct. What else can they do?”

Gary Phillips: “No Jazz Chisholm Jr., but the #Cubs have a lefty starting. #Yankees”

@YankeeSource: “Jazz Chisholm is 4-for-19, 2B, 0 HR, 3 BB, 11 K in his last 5 games. It seems like he’s just not capable of being a consistent offensive contributor this year. It’s a tough spot for the Yankees because they needed his bat with Judge and Bellinger out.”

Yankees Before Cubs

The Yankees are currently 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first-place in the American League East).

They have gone 61-48 in their first 109 games of the 2026 season.

Following the Cubs, the Yankees will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in the Bronx.