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New York Yankees Manager Makes Jazz Chisholm Jr. Statement Amid Benching

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to bounce back after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series (and three in a row).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished Saturday’s loss with one strikeout and no hits in three at-bats.

Boone Makes Jazz Chisholm Jr. Statement Amid Benching

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Sunday’s game, Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/16 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Luis Garcia DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Trent Grisham CF 5. Spencer Jones RF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

While a lot of people have been calling for the Yankees to bench Chisholm Jr., the demotion does not appear to be permanent.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post shared a quote from manager Aaron Boone.

Joyce wrote: ““I expect Jazz to be back in there regularly, so just a day,” Boone said.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a single in the second inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees after a trade (via the Miami Marlins) in 2024.

He comes into Sunday batting .214 with 86 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 31 stolen bases in 114 games.

Over the offseason, Chisholm Jr. will become a free agent.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They will have the day off on Monday.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Charles McAdoo #26 after a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As for the Blue Jays, they have had a tough season after reaching the 2026 World Series.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 61-64 record in 125 games.

That said, the Blue Jays have won seven out of their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Jazz Chisholm Jr. Statement Amid Benching

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