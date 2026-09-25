What Is Going On With Jazz Chisholm Jr.? Why Is He Out Of Yankees Lineup Again?

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season.

They have a doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

Underdog MLB wrote (on Friday): “Orioles-Yankees will move Saturday’s game to a doubleheader on Friday due to weather.”

The Yankees are coming off a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday (also in the Bronx).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not play.

Lineup For Game 1

For the first game on Friday, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/25 Game 1 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Amed Rosario RF 5. George Lombard SS 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. Anthony Volpe 3B 8. Ali Sanchez C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

Chisholm Jr. remains out of the lineup on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star recently returned from the injured list.

He is batting .233 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs and 41 stolen bases in 136 games this year.

It’s fair to assume that Chisholm Jr. will likely be back in the lineup on Friday night (for the second game).

Social Media Reacts To Jazz Being Out Of Lineup

Here’s what people were saying:

@Santo_Tripp: “Nastiest part of Volpe being at 3rd, surprisingly isn’t that they chose to do the experiment, it’s the fact that jazz isn’t even in the lineup. AND THAT’S THE WHOLE REASON HE IS BEING TRIED OUT AT THIRD!!!!”

@yanksjazz: “Is it possible Jazz will not play in round 1? Sox will throw 2 lefties”

@disyanks: “Sitting Jazz just long enough to make sure he’s cold against Payton Tolle and Sonny Gray? Boone is an idiot”

@rickcarter12: “Don’t need Jazz or McMahon since Red Sox will be starting lefties…Yanks can’t beat Gray or Tolle anyway..even when they had Judge and Stanton”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 92-67 record in 159 games.

They are 45-33 in 78 games at home.