Yankees Predicted to Sign Veteran Rizzo Replacement Over Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso running

The New York Yankees have been active in the early stages of the offseason, but after losing Juan Soto, plenty has to be done. First base is among the most important positions for the Yankees to pursue this winter unless they view Ben Rice as the answer.

Rather than trusting a young Rice, signing a proven Big League player seems to be the better idea. There are options on the market, including Christian Walker and Pete Alonso. Alonso and Walker are both excellent players and are the two ideal targets, but which one would be the better fit?

Will Leitch of MLB.com looked at players on the market and linked them to teams, predicting the Yankees would go with Walker over Alonso.

“We’re putting these two together because they are undeniably linked. The Yankees, who need a first baseman and would love, in the wake of recent developments, to swipe a beloved Met if they could possibly do so right now, are a logical fit for Alonso. But while the Yankees are certainly eager to spend money, one wonders if they’ll be willing to commit the years Alonso might want, to give him the massive contract that would probably require him to leave Queens in the first place.

“Hence, we’ll say the Yanks go with Walker, who is underappreciated and might not cost as much as Alonso. It might be the more prudent pick, as emotionally satisfying as it might be to take Alonso away from the Mets,” Leitch wrote on December 11.

Why the Yankees Might Be Hesitant to Sign Walker

Signing Walker isn’t as easy as the New York Yankees handing him a contract and finalizing the deal. Because Walker was offered a qualifying offer and declined it, the Yankees would have to give up a draft pick in rounds three and six and $1 million in international pool funds.

That might not sound like much, but the Yankees already had to give up two draft picks for Max Fried and $1 million in international money since he declined his qualifying offer from the Atlanta Braves.

Despite that, Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors wrote that Brian Cashman might think it’s the right decision to sign Walker to give the Yankees the best chance to win a World Series.

“Fried’s deal adds another wrinkle to the Yankees’ pursuit of Walker, or any other free agent who rejected a qualifying offer. Because New York was a luxury tax payor in 2024 and because Fried turned down the Braves’ QO, the Yankees had to give up $1MM in international bonus pool money as well as their second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2025 draft in order to complete the signing.

“Inking Walker to a deal would cost the Yankees another $1MM in int’l pool funds, as well as two more draft picks — their third- and sixth-highest selections. As much of a hit this could be to New York’s 2025 draft plans, Brian Cashman’s front office might view it as a necessary cost in order to capitalize on the team’s contention window,” Polishuk wrote on December 11.

Is Walker Worth Giving Up Picks and International Money?

Draft picks and international money are very valuable. The New York Yankees view them as such, too, but Walker needs to be a priority.

Having prospects and international money is never a bad thing, but the reality is that the Yankees need to compete for a World Series. In most scenarios, having international money and draft picks won’t help with that in 2025.

Unless the Yankees get creative or have an internal option they believe will play first base in 2025, giving up the international money and picks might be the right thing to do.