Dansby Swanson Trade New York Yankees And Chicago Cubs Must Consider

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to finish off a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox (in the Bronx).

They have scored 22 total runs in each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Yankees won Wednesday’s game by a score of 10-5.

Dansby Swanson Trade Yankees And Cubs Must Consider

While the Yankees are among the elite teams in baseball, they have been inconsistent at one of the most important positions.

Anthony Volpe, Max Schuemann and José Caballero have all taken turns at shortstop.

One player the Yankees should consider trading for is Dansby Swanson.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of a down year and they could buy low on one of the best shortstops of the recent era.

What Could They Offer?

The Cubs are still trying to win this season, but they have dealt with a lot of injuries to pitchers.

Carlos Rodón is currently 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in seven games for the Yankees this season.

He would be a huge addition to the Cubs.

Why Should The Yankees Do It?

Rodón is owed $27 million per year through the end of the 2028 season.

The Yankees already have a loaded pitching rotation, and will get Max Fried back at some point before the end of the season.

Swanson (32) was once an elite player who made two All-Star Games (and won two Gold Glove Awards).

He could lock down the shortstop position for the Yankees going forward.

It’s also possible (in this hypothetical) that they could get the Cubs to eat some of his annual salary.

Why Should The Cubs Do It?

Swanson is batting just .176 with 41 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 40 runs and seven stolen bases in 71 games.

He is in his fourth season with the Cubs, but it’s possible that he needs a change of scenery to return to form.

The former Vanderbilt star is also owed $78 million after this season (from 2027-29).

Removing Swanson’s deal from their payroll and getting a solid starting pitcher in return could help keep them in the playoff race.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are 39-36 in 75 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.