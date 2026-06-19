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Dansby Swanson Trade New York Yankees And Chicago Cubs Must Consider

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to finish off a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox (in the Bronx).

They have scored 22 total runs in each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Yankees won Wednesday’s game by a score of 10-5.

Dansby Swanson Trade Yankees And Cubs Must Consider

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs scores on the game-winning single hit by Michael Busch #29 (not pictured) in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

While the Yankees are among the elite teams in baseball, they have been inconsistent at one of the most important positions.

Anthony Volpe, Max Schuemann and José Caballero have all taken turns at shortstop.

One player the Yankees should consider trading for is Dansby Swanson.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of a down year and they could buy low on one of the best shortstops of the recent era.

What Could They Offer?

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Cubs are still trying to win this season, but they have dealt with a lot of injuries to pitchers.

Carlos Rodón is currently 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in seven games for the Yankees this season.

He would be a huge addition to the Cubs.

Why Should The Yankees Do It?

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Rodón is owed $27 million per year through the end of the 2028 season.

The Yankees already have a loaded pitching rotation, and will get Max Fried back at some point before the end of the season.

Swanson (32) was once an elite player who made two All-Star Games (and won two Gold Glove Awards).

He could lock down the shortstop position for the Yankees going forward.

It’s also possible (in this hypothetical) that they could get the Cubs to eat some of his annual salary.

Why Should The Cubs Do It?

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs walks in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Swanson is batting just .176 with 41 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 40 runs and seven stolen bases in 71 games.

He is in his fourth season with the Cubs, but it’s possible that he needs a change of scenery to return to form.

The former Vanderbilt star is also owed $78 million after this season (from 2027-29).

Removing Swanson’s deal from their payroll and getting a solid starting pitcher in return could help keep them in the playoff race.

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs throws his gloves after striking out during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are 39-36 in 75 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Dansby Swanson Trade New York Yankees And Chicago Cubs Must Consider

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