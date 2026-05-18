David Bednar Gets Honest About Season-Long Struggles After Blowup vs Mets

The New York Yankees have the second-best record in the American League despite closer David Bednar’s constant tightrope act throughout the first two months of the season.

But Bednar opened up about his season-long struggles after they finally caught up with him in the Yankees’ 7-6 loss in 10 innings to the rival New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field.

The Yankees fell for the seventh time in their past nine games, despite leading 5-1 in the seventh and 6-3 with two outs in the ninth inning. Bednar served up a game-tying, three-run homer to Tyrone Taylor in the ninth before the Mets won it on Carson Benge’s game-ending fielder’s choice.

Bednar is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA and 10 saves but has blown only two saves this season. But he has only one save and a 7.35 ERA in seven appearances in May.

David Bednar Blew up Sunday

Bednar’s struggles started in the World Baseball Classic. He was a late-inning setup man for United States closer Mason Miller. Bednar registered two holds but gave up six hits in four innings and worked a Houdini-style escape act against both Canada and the Dominican Republic. But it all finally caught up with him Sunday in Queens. He came in with a three-run lead but gave up singles to Benge and Bo Bichette to start the inning before walking the tightrope and retiring Juan Soto on a fielder’s choice and striking out Mark Vientos. But Bednar hung a curveball to Taylor, who was pinch hitting for left fielder MJ Melendez, and he smoked a 404-foot homer that tied the game. “I was trying to be a little more aggressive with that [pitch to Taylor]. It just didn’t end up where I wanted it to be,” Bednar said “I’ve had a lot of success with that pitch. I trust my stuff, but overall it’s unacceptable, especially in that spot. It’s just very frustrating.”

The Yankees May Need to Make a Decision on Their Closer

The Yankees traded for Devin Williams in the 2025 offseason to shore up their closer position after Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver shared the role in the 2024 playoffs.

But Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, whose edict is World Series or bust, pivoted after Williams was awful during his first two months in the role last year. He targeted Bednar, who was the Pittsburgh Pirates closer, and the righty was elite, earning 10 saves and pitching to a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP for the Yankees last season in 22 games.

No matter what Cashman says, the Yankees are all in on this season, and he can’t let Bednar’s struggles derail what looks like a championship-caliber roster.

There are in-house fixes, like former San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval or Fernando Cruz, but Cashman could keep his foot on the gas and target external candidates like Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies or Jhoan Duran of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bednar, like Williams last season, is set to become a free agent at season’s end and was hoping for a huge payday after the season. He may still get it, since Williams and Weaver got his from the Mets this offseason.

But he may end up losing his job first if he keeps pitching like this.