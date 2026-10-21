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New York Yankees Emerge As Destination for Braves’ $16 Million Reliever

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Brian Cashman
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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees need a bullpen boost —that’s not the question.

The question is who makes the most realistic sense.

This alone floats several names across the league, but an unexpected reliever has been named a fit for New York once again.

Overlooking him might be a missed opportunity for the Yankees.

Yankees Urged To Target Braves’ Raisel Iglesias

Raisel Iglesias
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As noted by Phillip Martinez of SNY, the bullpen is always a work in progress and needs some shuffling.

Because of this, he put 36-year-old Raisel Iglesias‘ name on the table.

“… Cashman doesn’t usually give out big contracts to closers, but a qualifying offer for one season would help if he accepts,” he wrote. “If Bednar doesn’t, then Cashman needs to buck the trend and lock down the right-hander to a multi-year deal to ensure the Yanks have the closer they can trust and know can handle the big city.

“If a deal cannot be made, the New York needs to pursue other options like Raisel Iglesias.”

Iglesias, 36, wrapped up his 2026 campaign with a 2.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 60.0 innings pitched through 59 games. He walked 17 batters.

Now, he has been caught up in numerous rumors, Yankees aside.

He’s been linked to a few ballclubs, including AL East rival, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Raisel Iglesias
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Yankees Would Need To Push To Acquire Him

Raisel Iglesias
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As projected by MLB writer Eric Cole of FanSided, there’s still a chance he could reunite with the Braves.

“If Iglesias wants to give the Braves a significant discount in order to come back, then Atlanta would be silly not to entertain the idea,” he stated. “While Iglesias is no longer in his prime, he did post a 2.55 ERA and 3.17 FIP in 59 appearances for the Braves in 2026. To call him washed up would be factually inaccurate, and odds are good Iglesias would be a very productive member of the Braves’ bullpen if he did come back.”

Iglesias is an MLB All-Star as of 2026, and he’d provide insurance for New York’s bullpen.

Raisel Iglesias
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

However, his status remains largely unclear right now.

Whether the Yankees pursue Iglesias or not, bullpen depth is needed — this must be an offseason priority.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Emerge As Destination for Braves’ $16 Million Reliever

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