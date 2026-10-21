New York Yankees Emerge As Destination for Braves’ $16 Million Reliever

The New York Yankees need a bullpen boost —that’s not the question.

The question is who makes the most realistic sense.

This alone floats several names across the league, but an unexpected reliever has been named a fit for New York once again.

Overlooking him might be a missed opportunity for the Yankees.

Yankees Urged To Target Braves’ Raisel Iglesias

As noted by Phillip Martinez of SNY, the bullpen is always a work in progress and needs some shuffling.

Because of this, he put 36-year-old Raisel Iglesias‘ name on the table.

“… Cashman doesn’t usually give out big contracts to closers, but a qualifying offer for one season would help if he accepts,” he wrote. “If Bednar doesn’t, then Cashman needs to buck the trend and lock down the right-hander to a multi-year deal to ensure the Yanks have the closer they can trust and know can handle the big city.

“If a deal cannot be made, the New York needs to pursue other options like Raisel Iglesias.”

Iglesias, 36, wrapped up his 2026 campaign with a 2.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 60.0 innings pitched through 59 games. He walked 17 batters.

Now, he has been caught up in numerous rumors, Yankees aside.

He’s been linked to a few ballclubs, including AL East rival, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees Would Need To Push To Acquire Him

As projected by MLB writer Eric Cole of FanSided, there’s still a chance he could reunite with the Braves.

“If Iglesias wants to give the Braves a significant discount in order to come back, then Atlanta would be silly not to entertain the idea,” he stated. “While Iglesias is no longer in his prime, he did post a 2.55 ERA and 3.17 FIP in 59 appearances for the Braves in 2026. To call him washed up would be factually inaccurate, and odds are good Iglesias would be a very productive member of the Braves’ bullpen if he did come back.”

Iglesias is an MLB All-Star as of 2026, and he’d provide insurance for New York’s bullpen.

However, his status remains largely unclear right now.

Whether the Yankees pursue Iglesias or not, bullpen depth is needed — this must be an offseason priority.