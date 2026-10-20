MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Emerge As Favorites for Multiple Trade Candidates

The New York Yankees have been swimming in a pool of MLB trade rumors.

As usual, some stick for only a short time, while others continue to develop.

For New York, there’s some substance behind many of these rumors.

Having said that, here’s what we’re seeing from the latest conversations.

Snapshot of the Yankees’ Latest Trade Rumors

On Jeremy Peña…

If New York is looking for an immediate boost to its lineup, 29-year-old Jeremy Peña fits the bill.

The Houston Astros‘ Gold Glove shortstop just concluded his fifth MLB season, spending each in the Lone Star State.

He finished the year slashing .277/.325/.477 with a .802 OPS and 22 homers through 112 games.

Along the way, he posted 19 doubles, two triples and 56 RBIs.

On Oct. 20, Pat Ragazzo of FanSided proposed a trade between the Yankees and the Astros by sending Peña to New York in exchange.

Peña won’t hit free agency until after his 2027 campaign, so there’s no need for the ballclub to strike a deal right now.

Just a few days earlier, on Oct. 14, John Perotto of FanSided suggested a similar move that would send Peña to the Northeast while Houston acquires Heliot Ramos, Brendan Beck and Dax Kilby.

Now, this particular trade pitch requires New York to ship out a significant haul, which could spell trouble later on.

On Jacob Young…

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees had shown past interest in 27-year-old Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals.

He’s developed into a versatile player, but he wouldn’t provide an overwhelming amount of depth to their lineup. But he’s affordable, and this alone could be enticing.

Not to mention, he’d be a solid insurance piece for center field.

He wrapped up his latest campaign hitting .252/.318/.390 with a .708 OPS and 10 homers through 140 games.

This marked his fourth season in the big leagues.

As noted by AJ Eustace of MLB Trade Rumors on Oct. 17, “Young is eligible for arbitration for the first time in 2027. He can be controlled for two more seasons beyond that and shouldn’t cost that much. The Nats wouldn’t get the same return as they would in a hypothetical CJ Abrams or James Wood trade, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they continue fielding calls on Young.”

Again, this is another case of an interesting but unnecessary pursuit right now.

On William Contreras…

With the Milwaukee Brewers appearing in the World Series this year, acquiring 28-year-old William Contreras would give New York a pair of fresh eyes right out of the Fall Classic.

In his postseason run thus far, he’s slashing .367/.457/.700 with a jaw-dropping 1.157 OPS and three home runs through eight games.

Simply put, he’d make a stellar replacement for struggling catcher Austin Wells.

Earlier this month, on Oct. 7, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a Yankees-Brewers trade that would send the thriving catcher to New York.

“Between Freddy Peralta this past winter, Devin Williams the previous year and Corbin Burnes the offseason before that, we have plenty of evidence that the Brewers are not afraid to trade away a star player ahead of his final season of team control,” Miller wrote.

He added, “Nor should they be afraid, as they inexplicably just keep getting better every time they do it.”

Contreras slashes .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS and 18 homers in 147 games during his 2026 campaign.

He’d be considered an upgrade on defense and offense to plug the gaps at and behind the plate.

Yankees Must Navigate the Offseason Strategically

In the past, New York hasn’t been a ballclub to avoid necessary risks.

Ultimately, a successful offseason typically includes at least some level of risk.

The Yankees aren’t without valuable trade chips, but the return package must be right if they want a shot at cementing themselves in contention.

Hot stove season madness will heat up the minute the World Series ends — fans should expect the Yankees to make noticeable waves this time around.