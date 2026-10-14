Atlanta Braves Predicted to Make $12 Million Decision on All-Star Pitcher

There are several pieces of news and rumors surrounding the Atlanta Braves right now.

Considering they are officially eliminated from the MLB playoffs, the offseason is now, and there are plenty of decisions for the front office to make in the coming months.

Recently, the Braves were predicted to retain one of their All-Star pitchers, Raisel Iglesias, on a $12 million deal.

Iglesias is one of a handful of Braves free agents, which include Ha-Seong Kim, Dominic Smith, Martin Perez, and Tyler Mahle.

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Braves Predicted to Retain Raisel Iglesias

In a recent free agency rumors piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer John Perrotto predicts Raisel Iglesias will re-sign with Atlanta on a one-year, $12 million deal:

“Iglesias had another fine season, converting 34 of 37 save opportunities and posting a 2.55 ERA in 59 games. The 36-year-old has quietly amassed 287 saves in 12 seasons, including 131 in five years with the Braves. Iglesias can still handle high-leverage innings for a contender.”

If you remember, Iglesias signed with the Braves last offseason as well, on a deal worth $16 million.

Iglesias was finally named an MLB All-Star in 2026 after several years of being very deserving.

Raisel Iglesias’s free agency feels like a situation where the only change he doesn’t sign back with the Braves is if he’s absolutely blown away by another offer from another team, but even then, he’s really excelled in a Braves uniform and might take a discount to stay with Atlanta.

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Raisel Iglesias Has Been Everything & More for the Atlanta Braves

Since joining the Atlanta Braves in 2022, there has never really been a question mark at the closer position, and that was even the case in 2026 when the Braves brought in Roberts Suarez on a three-year, $45 million contract.

Atlanta has shown a willingness to spend on their bullpen in recent seasons, and there’s no reason to think that will stop with Raisel Iglesias.

Since joining the Braves, Iglesias has 303 strikeouts in 278.2 IP, and a pWAR of 8.0 in 281 appearances.

That’s an average of 56 outings per season over five years (with Atlanta).

A very strong and durable reliever, Iglesias also is, which makes it a no-brainer for Atlanta to ink him to at least one more contract.

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