Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Surprising Luis García Jr. Decision

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his second inning home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will be back in the Bronx for the second game of their series.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4 on Friday night.

Luis García Jr. finished with three hits in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Luis García Jr. Decision

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after his first inning two run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/12 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Aaron Judge DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Anthony Volpe 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

García Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of his first year with the Yankees after getting traded (via the Washington Nationals) last month.

Right now, he is batting .291 with 139 hits, 30 home runs, 91 RBIs, 65 runs and five stolen bases in 137 games.

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

At home in the Bronx, the Yankees have gone 41-31 in 72 games.

Looking At The Mets On Saturday

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets grounds into a game ending double play as Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees defends in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

On the other side, the Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-79 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

On the road, the Mets have gone 34-39 in 73 games played away from Citi Field.

The series between the Mets and Yankees will end on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Surprising Luis García Jr. Decision

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x