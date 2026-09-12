New York Yankees Announce Surprising Luis García Jr. Decision

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will be back in the Bronx for the second game of their series.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4 on Friday night.

Luis García Jr. finished with three hits in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Luis García Jr. Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/12 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Aaron Judge DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Anthony Volpe 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

García Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of his first year with the Yankees after getting traded (via the Washington Nationals) last month.

Right now, he is batting .291 with 139 hits, 30 home runs, 91 RBIs, 65 runs and five stolen bases in 137 games.

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

At home in the Bronx, the Yankees have gone 41-31 in 72 games.

Looking At The Mets On Saturday

On the other side, the Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-79 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

On the road, the Mets have gone 34-39 in 73 games played away from Citi Field.

The series between the Mets and Yankees will end on Sunday afternoon.