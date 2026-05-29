Yankees Get Huge Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update Before Athletics Series

The New York Yankees finally received the Giancarlo Stanton injury update they have waited weeks to hear. Now they must figure out how to fit him back into a lineup that changed dramatically without him.

According to the Associated Press, before opening their series against the Athletics, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Stanton has officially resumed running outside after encouraging imaging results on his injured right calf. The veteran slugger has been sidelined since April 24, when calf stiffness forced him out of the lineup during a game against the Houston Astros.

For the first time in nearly a month, Stanton’s recovery finally appears to be accelerating instead of stalling.

That matters far beyond one injured player returning.

The Yankees built their lineup around the idea that Stanton would remain one of the primary right-handed power bats protecting Aaron Judge in the middle of the order. Without him, Boone had to reshape the offense on the fly. Surprisingly, several players benefited from the adjustment.

Now the Yankees face a much more complicated challenge than simply activating Stanton from the injured list.

“I think he wants it fully clear, and I think we got enough news today that allows us to take that step to hopefully the running goes in line with how he’s feeling, and we can start to ramp up,” Boone said before New York’s finale against Kansas City.

The Yankees still have not provided a concrete return date. However, Boone’s comments represented the clearest sign yet that Stanton may finally be nearing baseball activities instead of remaining stuck in rehabilitation uncertainty.

Yankees Offense Still Missing Stanton’s Presence

Even with New York continuing to win games, Boone openly admitted the lineup still lacks something without Stanton.

“Having him in the middle, his presence is massive,” Boone said.

That statement reflects a larger issue the Yankees quietly battled throughout May.

Boone frequently used left-handed heavy lineups featuring Ben Rice, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger, and Austin Wells together. While the group created offensive stretches, it also left the Yankees vulnerable against quality left-handed pitching, with Stanton absent to balance the lineup.

Before suffering the calf injury, Stanton quietly produced solid numbers. He hit .256 with three home runs and 14 RBIs through his first 24 games while continuing to serve as one of the roster’s few proven right-handed power threats.

More importantly, opposing pitchers still approach the Yankees differently when Stanton sits behind Judge.

That impact cannot easily be replicated internally.

Stanton’s Return Could Force Difficult Decisions

The most fascinating part of Stanton’s recovery may not involve Stanton himself. It may involve what happens to everyone else once he returns.

FanSided’s Stephen Parello pointed out that Stanton reclaiming the designated hitter role immediately complicates playing time for both Ben Rice and veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Since Stanton landed on the injured list, Goldschmidt has thrived offensively, while Rice received expanded opportunities at designated hitter. That arrangement allowed Boone to rotate veterans more carefully while consistently keeping productive bats in the lineup.

Once Stanton returns, that flexibility disappears.

Rice has barely caught this season, and Boone still appears hesitant to increase his workload behind the plate. That leaves the Yankees trying to balance three hitters across two realistic lineup spots.

Under normal circumstances, getting a five-time All-Star back would create only positives.

For this Yankees roster, though, Stanton’s return may become a balancing act that shapes the offense for the rest of the summer.

That reality makes this latest injury update much bigger than a simple rehab milestone.