$325 Million Yankees Contract Considered ‘Worst’ in MLB

With the New York Yankees doing everything they can to re-sign Juan Soto, every contract on the current payroll will be looked at under a different light. The Yankees need all the money they can to bring the slugger back, but with the existing money on the books, it isn’t easy to hand out another $600-plus million.

Soto is well worth the money, and at the end of the day, the Yankees have it. However, it’d be nice if they didn’t have certain contracts moving forward.

Giancarlo Stanton’s deal has been mostly criticized over the past few years. Stanton has dealt with injuries, and while it’s tough to get upset with a player who can’t stay on the field, $325 million is a lot for someone who’s regularly hurt.

That’s why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named his contract one of the “worst” in Major League Baseball, highlighting that he won’t ever live up to the money.

“Giancarlo Stanton put together a fantastic 2024 postseason for the New York Yankees, posting a 1.048 OPS with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 14 games and taking home ALCS MVP honors,” Reuter wrote on November 29. “That said, the 35-year-old is no longer the star-caliber player he was in his prime, and while he continues to provide over-the-fence power, he has tallied a combined 0.6 WAR in 325 games over the past three seasons.

“His strong playoff performance and the fact that the Marlins are on the hook for roughly 25 percent of his remaining salary keeps him from ranking any higher, but it’s unlikely he will live up to his salary over the remaining three seasons of his 13-year, $325 million megadeal.”

Stanton’s Contract Hasn’t Been as Bad as It Seems

While it’d be awesome for Stanton to be on the field for the New York Yankees, it isn’t too realistic at this point. If things continue, the big man will likely miss 50-plus games for the rest of his career in each season.

However, as long as he’s ready to go in October, is it that big of a deal? Stanton isn’t with the Yankees to 50 hit home runs in the regular season. When he landed in New York, the hope was for him to make an impact when it matters most, and that’s all he’s done.