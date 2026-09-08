Joe Girardi Reacts To New York Yankees Roster News

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees had the day off on Monday following a series where they dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees will have Aaron Judge back in the lineup, as he has been activated off the injured list.

The three-time MVP had been out since May 31.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/08 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Joe Girardi Reacts To Judge News

Ahead of the game, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked for his thoughts about Judge (via YES Network).

Nancy Newman: “Aaron Judge is back, no rehab assignment, straight to his leadership role. What will you be looking for as you watch the captain upon his return?”

Girardi: “Well, you want to see him swing like he normally does, and you just want to see him get his timing as quickly as possible, and it’s probably going to take some time. Could he have a big day today? Of course he could. It’s Aaron Judge, but this guy hasn’t played in over three months, and it’s hard to have your timing right when you come back.”

Newman: “How would you manage him upon such a return in terms of innings, how many swings? What will you be looking for with that?”

Girardi: “I think I would manage him similar to getting somebody ready in spring training because it’s been that long that he has been out, and you play a day, maybe you get a day off, you play a couple days, then you get a day off, and you could possibly play him three days and give him a day off, and then all of a sudden, you’re getting to where he can become an everyday player, but you also increase the innings, maybe five or six innings tonight, maybe when he goes two days in a row, he goes six innings both of those games. You just got to take it slow and be smart, and Aaron said they have the ability to do that because they’ve added an extra position player.”