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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Astros Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will host the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt did not play in the game.

He last made an appearance on August 21.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts during his at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/25 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. George Lombard SS 6. Spencer Jones RF 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero 3B”

Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup on Tuesday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He has also had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks over 16 years.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Right now, Goldschmidt is batting .247 with 75 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 90 games.

The former MVP will be a free agent after the season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3.

The Yankees enter the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-56 record in 130 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 33-28 in 61 games at home).

Following the Astros, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros walks back to the dugout after batting in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on August 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

As for the Astros, they are currently the second-place team in the American League West with a 65-66 record in 131 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-31 in 63 games on the road away from Houston).

Right now, the Astros are a half-game back of the Texas Rangers for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Astros Series

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