New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Blue Jays Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/15 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup on Saturday.

He has yet to appear in a game since August 8 (against the Atlanta Braves).

The seven-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games.

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second year with New York.

The 2022 National League MVP has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks over 16 seasons at the MLB level.

He will turn 39 in September.

Social Media On Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday: