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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Blue Jays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 1-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/15 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup on Saturday.

He has yet to appear in a game since August 8 (against the Atlanta Braves).

The seven-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second year with New York.

The 2022 National League MVP has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks over 16 seasons at the MLB level.

He will turn 39 in September.

Social Media On Saturday’s Lineup

GettyHome plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Blue Jays Game

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