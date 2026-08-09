New York Yankees Announce Immediate Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Braves Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Goldschmidt returned to the lineup.

He had one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Goldschmidt did not play.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/09 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Spencer Jones RF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Despite returning to the lineup on Saturday, Goldschmidt is already back on the bench for Sunday’s showdown.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games.

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over his incredible 16-year career.

At 38, Goldschmidt still remains a very valuable player for the Yankees.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on Saturday): “Paul Goldschmidt recorded his 1,110th career Walk, passing Carlos Delgado for 83rd on the All Time Walks list.”

Goldschmidt (who turns 39 in September) will become a free agent after the season.

One of the only things missing from his legendary career is a trip to the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees (66-51) come into Sunday just 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-25 in 54 games at home).

Following the Braves, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

On Monday, they will get the day off.