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New York Yankees Announce Immediate Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Braves Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Goldschmidt returned to the lineup.

He had one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Goldschmidt did not play.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/09 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Spencer Jones RF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Despite returning to the lineup on Saturday, Goldschmidt is already back on the bench for Sunday’s showdown.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees runs to first base during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over his incredible 16-year career.

At 38, Goldschmidt still remains a very valuable player for the Yankees.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on Saturday): “Paul Goldschmidt recorded his 1,110th career Walk, passing Carlos Delgado for 83rd on the All Time Walks list.”

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt (who turns 39 in September) will become a free agent after the season.

One of the only things missing from his legendary career is a trip to the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after his ninth inning game tying RBI single against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees (66-51) come into Sunday just 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-25 in 54 games at home).

Following the Braves, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

On Monday, they will get the day off.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Immediate Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Braves Game

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