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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Guardians Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Padres won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series (at home) with the Cleveland Guardians.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Wednesday.

Paul Goldschmidt (who batted 3rd for the first time this season) finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees connects on his third inning two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City.

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/04 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jose Caballero SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. J.C. Escarra C 9. Max Schuemann RF”

Goldschmidt remains at 3rd in the order.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees, and currently batting .275 with 33 hits, seven home runs, 23 RBI’s and 21 runs in 36 games.

Before New York, the seven-time MLB All-Star had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks (over 16 total seasons).

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

The Yankees have been able to rely on Goldschmidt to be an important bat in their lineup (despite the fact that he is 38).

They re-signed him over the offseason on a modest contract.

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after striking out to end the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-25 record in 61 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 17-11 in 28 games at home).

After the Guardians, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Guardians Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyTravis Bazzana #37 and Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Guardians have had a strong start to the 2026 season.

They enter Thursday as the top team in the American League Central with a 36-27 record in 63 games.

Over their last ten games, the Guardians have gone 5-5 (and they are 19-13 in 32 games on the road).

Following the Yankees, they will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday night in Arlington.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Guardians Game

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