New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Guardians Game

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series (at home) with the Cleveland Guardians.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Wednesday.

Paul Goldschmidt (who batted 3rd for the first time this season) finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/04 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jose Caballero SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. J.C. Escarra C 9. Max Schuemann RF”

Goldschmidt remains at 3rd in the order.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees, and currently batting .275 with 33 hits, seven home runs, 23 RBI’s and 21 runs in 36 games.

Before New York, the seven-time MLB All-Star had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks (over 16 total seasons).

The Yankees have been able to rely on Goldschmidt to be an important bat in their lineup (despite the fact that he is 38).

They re-signed him over the offseason on a modest contract.

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-25 record in 61 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 17-11 in 28 games at home).

After the Guardians, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Guardians Ahead Of Series Finale

The Guardians have had a strong start to the 2026 season.

They enter Thursday as the top team in the American League Central with a 36-27 record in 63 games.

Over their last ten games, the Guardians have gone 5-5 (and they are 19-13 in 32 games on the road).

Following the Yankees, they will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday night in Arlington.