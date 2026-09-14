NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.
He comes into the series batting .252 with 83 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 42 runs and one stolen base in 100 games.
Goldschmidt turned 39 last week.
That said, he has been a very valuable player for the Yankees this season.
Over 16 total seasons, Goldschmidt has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.
Social Media Reacts To Lineup
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.They most recently beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (in the Bronx).Paul Goldschmidt did not play in the game.New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt DecisionFor Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting […]
New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Twins Series