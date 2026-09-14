New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Twins Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They most recently beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (in the Bronx).

Paul Goldschmidt did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/14 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup on Monday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

He comes into the series batting .252 with 83 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 42 runs and one stolen base in 100 games.

Goldschmidt turned 39 last week.

That said, he has been a very valuable player for the Yankees this season.

Over 16 total seasons, Goldschmidt has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup