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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Twins Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They most recently beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (in the Bronx).

Paul Goldschmidt did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/14 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup on Monday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

He comes into the series batting .252 with 83 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, 42 runs and one stolen base in 100 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout following his eighth inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. 

Goldschmidt turned 39 last week.

That said, he has been a very valuable player for the Yankees this season.

Over 16 total seasons, Goldschmidt has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Twins Series

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