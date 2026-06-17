New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In White Sox Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees got off to a strong start, leading by a score of 11-1 in the 5th inning.

Paul Goldschmidt had one home run and two RBI’s.

New York Yankees Star Goldschmidt Made MLB History

Goldschmidt also made MLB history with his home run.

He tied Frank Howard (382), Ryan Howard (382) and Jim Rice (382) for 72nd on the all-time home runs list.

Goldschmidt continues to be an incredibly important player for the Yankees at 38.

The seven-time MLB All-Star had come into the night batting .295 with 46 hits, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, 24 runs and one stolen base in 45 games.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 MLB seasons.

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@AndrewJano24: “Paul Goldschmidt is having a borderline 2022 Matt Carpenter legacy run”

@eyyankees: “Davis Martin had given up three homers on the season coming into tonight. Spencer Jones, Ben Rice, and Paul Goldschmidt all got him tonight.”

@BarnHasSpoken2: “Paul Goldschmidt owns a 153 wRC+ this season. He’s turned the clock back to his 2022 MVP season and I’m loving every second of it.”

@MLBStats: “Paul Goldschmidt has already matched his 2025 home run total in 100 fewer games! 2025: 10 HR in 146 games 2026: 10 HR in 46 (!) games”

Erik Boland: “Whether at DH or at 1B, Paul Goldschmidt keeps hitting. Second two-run HR of the inning (Ben Rice hit the first) and the Yankees lead 9-1 in the fourth. 10 HR on the season for Goldschmidt”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 43-27 record in 70 games.

They are 19-12 in 31 games at home.