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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In White Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees got off to a strong start, leading by a score of 11-1 in the 5th inning.

Paul Goldschmidt had one home run and two RBI’s.

New York Yankees Star Goldschmidt Made MLB History

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2025 in New York City.

Goldschmidt also made MLB history with his home run.

He tied Frank Howard (382), Ryan Howard (382) and Jim Rice (382) for 72nd on the all-time home runs list.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Goldschmidt continues to be an incredibly important player for the Yankees at 38.

The seven-time MLB All-Star had come into the night batting .295 with 46 hits, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, 24 runs and one stolen base in 45 games.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 MLB seasons.

Social Media Buzzing

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@AndrewJano24: “Paul Goldschmidt is having a borderline 2022 Matt Carpenter legacy run”

@eyyankees:Davis Martin had given up three homers on the season coming into tonight. Spencer Jones, Ben Rice, and Paul Goldschmidt all got him tonight.”

@BarnHasSpoken2: “Paul Goldschmidt owns a 153 wRC+ this season. He’s turned the clock back to his 2022 MVP season and I’m loving every second of it.”

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@MLBStats: “Paul Goldschmidt has already matched his 2025 home run total in 100 fewer games! 2025: 10 HR in 146 games 2026: 10 HR in 46 (!) games”

Erik Boland: “Whether at DH or at 1B, Paul Goldschmidt keeps hitting. Second two-run HR of the inning (Ben Rice hit the first) and the Yankees lead 9-1 in the fourth. 10 HR on the season for Goldschmidt”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 43-27 record in 70 games.

They are 19-12 in 31 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In White Sox Game

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