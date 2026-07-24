New York Yankees Insider Delivers Harsh Prediction for Jasson Domínguez

The New York Yankees are expected to make a few splashes at the MLB trade deadline.

However, it’s unclear which routes the ballclub will take. Adding to the chaos are a few struggling hitters who could find their way out the door.

One insider has now revealed a harsh prediction for Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez.

Yankees’ Insider Doesn’t Mince Words for Jasson Domínguez

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic revealed his take on 23-year-old Domínguez.

“Envisioning Domínguez’s future with the Yankees is difficult,” Kirschner wrote. “Trent Grisham will be a free agent after this season, but even if he departs, the Yankees don’t believe in Domínguez’s ability in center field.”

He added, “He may never be passable defensively, and his bat has been disappointing. Another club could view him as a former No. 1 prospect who is still only 23 years old.”

At the time of this writing, the young outfielder is only slashing .232/.270/.394 with a .664 OPS and five home runs through 42 games. So far, he’s posted 10 doubles and 12 RBIs.

He is now in his fourth year of Major League Baseball, each year having been spent with the New York franchise.

His career slash line reflects .244/.314/.396 with a .710 OPS and 21 homers.

Compared to his 2023 campaign, in which he registered a stunning .980 OPS, this marks one of his most unproductive seasons.

To be candid, other players on the roster serve more imperative roles than Domínguez at this point.

Kirschner’s statement may be harsh, but for a ballclub looking to become serious contenders, shipping him out may be their most viable option. For another organization, he could be a project they’re willing to work with.

Yankees Approach the MLB Trade Deadline

With Aug. 3 rapidly approaching, New York’s trade rumors are heating up.

Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies has been floating around rumors involving the Yankees, as have Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins and Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres.

Bottom line, New York needs an upgrade behind the plate and on offense. They would also benefit from support in the bullpen.

They need depth, and several potential trade candidates could fit that bill.

While the organization considers who to bring on, Domínguez could find himself closing a chapter with the Yankees and landing elsewhere.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

On Friday, June 24, at 6:45 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will host New York at Citizens Bank Park.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-0 shutout over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. They won the series 2-1.

Once this stretch concludes, the Yankees will travel to Guaranteed Rate Field to play the Chicago White Sox for a four-game series.

Before Friday’s clash, the AL East is led by the Tampa Bay Rays (57-45), followed by New York (57-45), the Boston Red Sox (52-49), the Baltimore Orioles (50-53) and the Toronto Blue Jays (47-56).

The Yankees are sixth overall in the MLB standings, tied with the Chicago Cubs.