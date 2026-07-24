New York Yankees Named Potential Landing Spot for 4x MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees continue to circulate in a variety of trade rumors before the Aug. 3 deadline.

An upgrade at the plate should be a top priority, and a San Francisco Giants infielder could slide into their ballclub quite well.

In fact, an insider tabbed the Yankees as a top fit for him.

Yankees Considered Landing Spot for Giants’ Infielder

As noted by Mike Petriello of MLB.com, 29-year-old Luis Arraez of San Francisco is likely to have a surplus of potential suitors at the deadline.

He projects New York as being a possible landing spot.

“Given how much the offense has collapsed since Aaron Judge went down, and because this team really does strike out too much, this is a fit that’s going to come up a lot, we think,” Petriello wrote.

Now, he also noted how “imperfect” such a trade would be for the Yankees, but alas, he wouldn’t entirely rule it out just yet.

Other suspected organizations include the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

At the time of this writing, the veteran second baseman is slashing .320/.359/.446 with a .805 OPS and four homers through 96 games.

So far this season, he has posted 22 doubles, seven triples and 37 RBIs.

Arraez is now in the midst of his eighth year playing Major League Baseball, but this is only his first year playing for the Giants.

Previously, he played stints with the Minnesota Twins, the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres.

Considering the Yankees’ woes since 34-year-old slugger Aaron Judge hit the dreaded IL, their offense could use a significant upgrade. This is where Arraez could thrive with the franchise.

He brings four MLB All-Star nods and several successful years of hitting in the big leagues. Three of his All-Star recognitions came consecutively with the Twins in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

His latest All-Star nod arrived this year, stamping his fourth onto his resume.

Looking at Where the Yankees Stand Right Now

The MLB trade deadline is just 10 days away, which means trade rumors are going to be heating up from here.

As for Arraez, specifically, it isn’t entirely clear where he will end up, but it might be too soon to take New York off the table.

In the meantime, the Yankees will enter their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

In the MLB standings, New York comes in at sixth overall, tied with the Chicago Cubs at 57-45.

They trail the Rays (59-43), the Atlanta Braves (60-42), the Milwaukee Brewers (64-38) and the Dodgers (65-38).

In the American League East, the Yankees are second, just behind Tampa Bay.

Lining up behind New York are the Red Sox (52-49), the Baltimore Orioles (50-53) and the Toronto Blue Jays (47-56).