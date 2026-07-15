New York Yankees Named Interested Party To Acquire $12 Million All-Star

The New York Yankees have been swirling in a variety of trade rumors in recent weeks.

A few of the top names floating around the franchise include Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins, Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies and Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres.

But according to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, there’s another player the Yankees could be interested in.

Yankees ‘Presumably Interested’ in San Francisco Giants’ All-Star

If Miller is deemed correct, infielder Luis Arraez of the Giants is almost certainly going to be traded.

New York could be an interested party, but they will have competition.

Miller notes that the Tampa Bay Rays, the Cleveland Guardians, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals might show interest.

But the Yankees would benefit from an elite contact hitter — Arraez fits that bill.

“Luis Arraez just keeps doing his thing,” Miller wrote. “He led the National League in hits in each of the past two seasons, and were it not for the blistering inferno that is Otto Lopez, he’d be in position to do so for a third consecutive year…”

For reference, Lopez currently leads the NL with 127 hits, and Arraez follows behind with 119 hits. Lopez is also batting .332 in first, while Arraez is in second at .330.

Arraez is now 29 years old and in his eighth year in Major League Baseball.

He made his debut in May 2019 with the Twins, with whom he remained for four years.

From there, he spent time around the block, playing stints with the Miami Marlins, the Padres and now, the Giants. But his time in San Francisco could be coming to an end rather soon.

At the time of this writing, Arraez is slashing .330/.369/.460 with a .829 OPS and four homers through 91 games. He’s smacked 21 doubles, seven triples and reeled in 35 RBIs.

In 2025, he slashed .292/.327/.392 with a .719 OPS and eight home runs through 154 games. That year, he recorded 30 doubles, four triples and 61 RBIs.

Where the Yankees Stand Right Now

Now that the long-awaited MLB All-Star Game has wrapped up, New York is gearing up for its three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The set kicks off on Friday, July 17, at 7:05 p.m. ET. This will be a homestand for the Yankees.

In the Major Leagues as a whole, New York is ranked sixth in the standings with their overall record of 54-42.

As for the Dodgers, they are, of course, 61-36 overall. This places them in first.

The Yankees are still in second in the American League East, but they’re not too far behind the Rays (56-38).

There’s plenty of time for the franchise to edge out Tampa Bay, and knocking down Los Angeles during their upcoming series would be an ideal starting point.

Following this stretch of games, the Yankees will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for another three-game series.