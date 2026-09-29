Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote Before Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

Game 1: Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

Before the Wild Card Series, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an honest statement.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

Chisholm, a left-handed batter, said he expects to be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series today, even though left-hander Payton Tolle will be on the mound for Boston.

Last year, the second baseman didn’t start vs. a left-hander in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between New York and Boston.

Chisholm was asked if he would be upset if he isn’t in the lineup today.

“Who wouldn’t be?” Chisholm said.

Chisholm hit just .218/.269/.381 against southpaws this season. He slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI over 137 games this season.

If Chisholm sits today, Anthony Volpe would likely start at second base.

Looking at the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Series

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top AL Wild Card team.

The Red Sox finished the season with an 87-75 record. They are the second AL Wild Card team.

The winner of the series between the Yankees and Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays are the No. 1 seed in the AL with a 98-64 regular-season record.

Cam Schlittler will start for New York in Game 1. Payton Tolle will start for Boston.