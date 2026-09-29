Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote Before Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning of game two of the doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The
New York Yankees are scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.
Here is the full schedule for the series:
Game 1: Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT
Game 2: Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees beats the throw to Andruw Monasterio #32 of the Boston Red Sox as Caballero steals second base during the third inning in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.
Before the Wild Card Series, Yankees second baseman
Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an honest statement. Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees sends a hit by Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies to first for the out in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Chisholm, a left-handed batter, said he expects to be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series today, even though left-hander Payton Tolle will be on the mound for Boston.
Last year, the second baseman didn’t start vs. a left-hander in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between New York and Boston.
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees fields a grounder throws out Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Chisholm was asked if he would be upset if he isn’t in the lineup today.
“Who wouldn’t be?” Chisholm said.
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 23: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hugs Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 after the win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Chisholm hit just .218/.269/.381 against southpaws this season. He slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI over 137 games this season.
If Chisholm sits today, Anthony Volpe would likely start at second base.
Looking at the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees is tagged out at home by Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top AL Wild Card team.
The Red Sox finished the season with an 87-75 record. They are the second AL Wild Card team.
The winner of the series between the Yankees and Red Sox will play the
Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays are the No. 1 seed in the AL with a 98-64 regular-season record.
Cam Schlittler will start for New York in Game 1. Payton Tolle will start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Honest Quote Before Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series