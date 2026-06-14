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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees kneels during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Blue Jays (in Toronto).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Yankees won Saturday’s game by a score of 3-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/14 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Jasson Dominguez RF 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Jose Caballero 2B 7. Max Schuemann LF 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup on Sunday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .229 with 55 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBI’s, 34 runs and 18 stolen bases in 66 games.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after a foul ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. is in his third season with the Yankees after a trade (via the Miami Marlins) in 2024.

He helped the franchise reach the World Series in his first year.

The 28-year-old is one of the most important players on the Yankees (and will be a free agent over the offseason).

Social Media Reacts

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees walks on the field before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr. being out of the lineup:

@Koolbeans888: “I was worried about Jazz after that play yesterday… 😟”

@rjones113: “Jazz was limping yesterday”

@DonnieCatz: “Jazz looked off yesterday and not in the lineup today. Hopefully he’s okay”

@YankeeBelli: “No Jazz to get in Volpe?”

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with teammates in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees are back at the top of the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-15 in 38 games away from the Bronx).

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees will host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

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