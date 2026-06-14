New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Blue Jays (in Toronto).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Yankees won Saturday’s game by a score of 3-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/14 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Jasson Dominguez RF 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Jose Caballero 2B 7. Max Schuemann LF 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup on Sunday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .229 with 55 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBI’s, 34 runs and 18 stolen bases in 66 games.

Chisholm Jr. is in his third season with the Yankees after a trade (via the Miami Marlins) in 2024.

He helped the franchise reach the World Series in his first year.

The 28-year-old is one of the most important players on the Yankees (and will be a free agent over the offseason).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr. being out of the lineup:

@Koolbeans888: “I was worried about Jazz after that play yesterday… 😟”

@rjones113: “Jazz was limping yesterday”

@DonnieCatz: “Jazz looked off yesterday and not in the lineup today. Hopefully he’s okay”

@YankeeBelli: “No Jazz to get in Volpe?”

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

The Yankees are back at the top of the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-15 in 38 games away from the Bronx).

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees will host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.