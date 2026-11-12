Yankees Reportedly Could Lose 2-Time All-Star in Free Agency

Free agency is open in MLB, and while the impending lockout amid the league and players’ association labor talks is hovering over everything right now, players are technically free to sign with new teams right now. This isn’t exactly considered a great free agent class by any stretch of the imagination, but after another failed postseason run, all eyes have once again turned to the New York Yankees.

Despite calls for general manager Brian Cashman‘s head, he remains the leader of New York’s front office, and he will once again head back to the drawing board in an effort to put together a championship-caliber roster for this team. Part of his work involves keeping some of the team’s key players around, but it sounds like one of them, Jazz Chisholm Jr., is already drawing significant interest that could see him sign with another team.

Yankees Could Lose Jazz Chisholm Jr. Amid Significant Free Agent Interest

In recent years, Chisholm has become one of the more divisive players across the majors. He certainly has a ton of talent, but he struggles with his consistency, and he often finds himself at the center of drama off the field. It felt like as the 2026 campaign unfolded, Chisholm became a less and less popular figure in New York.

His play on the field certainly helps explain that. Just a year after he earned his second All-Star selection, Chisholm came nowhere close to reaching those same heights in 2026. Over 137 games, Chisholm hit a career low .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases. Those aren’t bad numbers, but considering how he hit a career-high 31 home runs the year before, more was expected of him.

Now that he is a free agent, it’s become pretty clear early on that Chisholm could very well leave for greener pastures on the open market. Despite the concerns surrounding him, he is already drawing considerable interest as one of the top bats available in free agency, as 11 teams have already engaged in discussions to sign him.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is drawing broad interest in free agency, after averaging 25 HR and 36 SB over the past 2 years,” Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported in a post on X. “Eleven teams have engaged in discussions with his representatives, I am told, with multiple in-person meetings being scheduled next week.”

What Should the Yankees Do About Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The case for letting Chisholm walk is certainly understandable, but the problem is that if the team lets him walk, it would have to find a proper replacement for him, and that is going to be easier said than done. The Yankees are already familiar with Chisholm, and while there are highs and lows that come with him, he is still a pretty good baseball player at the end of the day.

If the Yanks want to win a championship, they are going to need more good baseball players at their disposal, which is why letting one of their more talented players leave for nothing would be bad business. The market for Chisholm may quickly become more inflated with all of this interest that he’s receiving, but if New York were smart, it would make re-signing him one of its top priorities this offseason.