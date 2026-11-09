Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Suddenly Predicted to Sign With NL Contender

The New York Yankees are entering this offseason as a very intriguing team to keep an eye on.

After another extremely disappointing postseason, the Yankees should be looking to make changes to their group. It is apparent that they could use some upgrades as they hope to have a better year in 2027.

The Yankees already made a big decision with star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. This is because they chose not to give him a qualifying offer. With this, Chisholm is now a free agent and can sign with any team he pleases.

Now, with the offseason getting going, Chisholm is being predicted to sign with one of this year’s National League playoff teams.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Sign With NL Contender

In a recent article for Just Baseball, Ryan Finkelstein predicted that Chisholm will sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. In addition, Finkelstein predicted that Chisholm would make $25 million for the 2027 season and have a $15 million player option for the 2028 season.

“The best case for Jazz is likely a 1+1 deal where he can reset his market and have a pillow of a player option to fall back on. The Phillies have too often been in the business of long-term commitments, but this is a case where they can focus on a shorter deal to add a talented, yet unreliable player,” Finkelstein wrote. “There is no doubt that Jazz can add some more thump to the middle of the Phillies lineup. And that would be quite the stage for him to host his second crack at a platform year.”

With the Phillies’ offense needing a boost, it would be understandable if they made a push for Chisholm. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to their roster if he bounced back from his tough 2026 season.

With Philadelphia looking to keep their contention window open, it could make sense for them to target an intriguing bounce-back candidate in Chisholm.

Looking at Chisholm’s Time With the Yankees

Chisholm was acquired by the Yankees during the 2024 season from the Miami Marlins. Overall, he had mixed results during his time in New York.

He kicked off his Yankees tenure by posting 11 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 23 RBI, and a .273 batting average in just 46 games in 2024. He then posted 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 80 RBI in 130 games for New York in 2025.

Yet, Chisholm took a step back this season with the Yankees. He had 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a low .231 batting average in 137 games. Thus, for him to be a good addition for the Phillies, they would need him to bounce back.

It will be interesting to see if Philadelphia will sign him from here. The fit looks good on paper.