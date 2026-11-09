Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted To Join AL East Rival in Free Agency

The New York Yankees are on the verge of losing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency.

As a high-profile Silver Slugger, it’s no surprise he’s floating in endless rumors.

But one MLB writer is predicting he’ll land with an AL East rival.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. May Head to Toronto

Per Zachary Rotman of FanSided, the Toronto Blue Jays remain the top destination for 28-year-old Chisholm.

“Ernie Clement was a surprising All-Star for the Toronto Blue Jays, but he struggled mightily down the stretch, posting a .442 OPS from August 1 through the end of the regular season,” he wrote.

“That was not only the lowest mark among 161 qualified position players, but it ranked more than 60 points below the second-worst mark. Clement should not be guaranteed a starting role, which leaves second base open for Chisholm, a player whose strengths are where the Jays are weakest.”

During Chisholm’s 2026 campaign, he was hitting .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games.

He logged 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

The year before, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with an .813 OPS and 31 homers through 130 games.

Along the way, he recorded 15 doubles, one triple and 80 RBIs.

As pointed out by Rotman, Chisholm has a tendency to strike out, but he balances himself by smacking home runs.

Looking at Chisholm’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

Chisholm made his Major League Baseball debut with the Marlins on Sept. 1, 2020.

He spent five seasons in Florida before they traded him to the Yankees in exchange for minor leaguer Abrahan Ramirez, along with Agustín Ramírez and Jared Serna.

Shipping Chisholm out of New York would undoubtedly be a massive change for the organization and its fanbase, but seeing him land with an AL East rival would shake things up even more.