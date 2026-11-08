Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the most popular teams in all of baseball.

After reaching Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, they looked like a rejuvenated franchise.

That said, the Blue Jays were unable to follow up their big year, as they did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Hits Free Agency

This past week, a former member of the Blue Jays hit free agency.

Nick Sandlin will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Nick Sandlin elected free agency.”

Sandlin played for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2026 season.

He went 0-1 with an 11.42 ERA in eight games.

The 29-year-old had most recently been with the Detroit Tigers‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “Detroit Tigers signed free agent RHP Nick Sandlin to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Sandlin’s Stint In Toronto

Sandlin appeared in 19 games for the Blue Jays during the 2025 season.

He had a very strong stint, going 0-2 with a 2.20 ERA.

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2024): “Cleveland Guardians traded 2B Andrés Giménez and RHP Nick Sandlin to Toronto Blue Jays for 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nick Mitchell.”

Looking At Sandlin

Sandlin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Before the Blue Jays and Angels, he had spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2022, Sandlin went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They last won a World Series title in 1993.