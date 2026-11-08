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Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 25: Relief pitcher Nick Sandlin #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after giving up a solo home run to Lane Thomas #8 of the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on June 25, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the most popular teams in all of baseball.

After reaching Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, they looked like a rejuvenated franchise.

That said, the Blue Jays were unable to follow up their big year, as they did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Hits Free Agency

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the ninth inning during a game on Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This past week, a former member of the Blue Jays hit free agency.

Nick Sandlin will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Nick Sandlin elected free agency.”

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Sandlin played for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2026 season.

He went 0-1 with an 11.42 ERA in eight games.

The 29-year-old had most recently been with the Detroit Tigers‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “Detroit Tigers signed free agent RHP Nick Sandlin to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Sandlin’s Stint In Toronto

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the ninth inning during a game on Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Sandlin appeared in 19 games for the Blue Jays during the 2025 season.

He had a very strong stint, going 0-2 with a 2.20 ERA.

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2024): “Cleveland Guardians traded 2B Andrés Giménez and RHP Nick Sandlin to Toronto Blue Jays for 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nick Mitchell.”

Looking At Sandlin

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Progressive Field on June 14, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sandlin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Before the Blue Jays and Angels, he had spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2022, Sandlin went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

They last won a World Series title in 1993.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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