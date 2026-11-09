New York Yankees Release 24-Year-Old Lefty in Sudden Move

The New York Yankees should be a very active team during this offseason.

It is clear that they need to make some moves this offseason if they hope to have better results in 2027. This was made abundantly clear by them being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS this postseason.

Thus, it would not be surprising if the Yankees look to add multiple new players this offseason, whether that is through trading or the free agent market. They have some areas on their roster that could use improvement.

Now, as the Yankees get their offseason going, they have parted ways with one of their young pitchers.

New York Yankees Release 24-Year-Old Lefty

The Yankees have moved on from one their minor league pitchers.

This is because the Yankees have released pitcher Pedro Rodriguez.

“LHP Pedro Rodriguez elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

With this news, Rodriguez will now be looking for a new home on the free agent market. Teams looking for more pitching depth could consider taking a gamble on the 24-year-old lefty. He has had some minor league success in the past.

Looking at Rodriguez

Rodriguez being released comes after he spent this season with Single-A Tampa.

In 29 appearances for the Single-A club this campaign, Rodriguez posted a 2-2 record, a 5.52 ERA, three saves, and 34 strikeouts.

While Rodriguez did not have the strongest season in 2026, he has shown promise in the past. This was especially the case during the 2023 season. He had a 5-0 record and a 1.93 ERA in 16 appearances for the Dominican Summer League Yankees that campaign.

In 82 career minor league games over five seasons, Rodriguez has posted a 14-4 record, a 4.90 ERA, 10 saves, and 136 strikeouts. It will now be interesting to see if the former Yankees prospect gets the chance to improve upon these career minor league stats by finding a new home from here.