Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Leave Yankees for Division Rival in Surprise Move

The New York Yankees will likely have a new starting second baseman in 2027.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a pending free agent, and all signs point to him signing elsewhere. Chisholm had a disappointing season and could sign a short-term deal to rebuild his value.

The Yankees, meanwhile, could be looking elsewhere to add a second baseman to replace Chisholm, with free agency officially open.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Leave New York Yankees

Chisholm had a disappointing end to his Yankees tenure, and he could be playing elsewhere in free agency.

MLB analyst Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors predicted Chisholm will leave the Yankees and sign with division rival Tampa Bay Rays. He has Chisholm signing a two-year, $40 million deal with an opt-out.

“Chisholm entered the season as arguably the top position player in a weak hitting class. He certainly had one of its higher ceilings,” the article read. “Chisholm was one of seven players who’d gone 30-30 in 2025. He has big physical gifts, plays in the center of the diamond, and would begin a free agent deal at age 29. There was a path to five or six years and a nine-figure guarantee if Chisholm put together a strong platform season. That didn’t happen. Chisholm’s home run total dropped to 19. He struck out in nearly 30% of his plate appearances, hitting .231/.312/.399 across 532 trips. …

“New York did not issue Chisholm the qualifying offer and seems inclined to move on. His age and track record could probably still net him a four-year deal in the $15-18MM range if he wanted to maximize the guarantee. We’re projecting he’ll instead bet on himself with a two-year guarantee and an opt out, aiming to retest the market at age 30 off a stronger walk year. Steve’s pick: Rays.”

Chisholm would be a nice fit for the Rays, adding offense and swagger. He also is a perfect bounceback candidate and wouldn’t cost a ton, which is why it makes sense.

Chisholm Open to Returning to New York

Although all signs point to Chisholm playing elsewhere, he isn’t ruling out the idea of returning to the Bronx.

Following the Yankees playoff exit, Chisholm said he would be open to returning to the Yankees as he loved playing in New York.

“This is where I want to be,” Chisholm said. “I love it as a Yankee. I grew up as a Yankee fan, being from the Bahamas, watching Derek Jeter and those guys every day. It was a great time being a Yankee. I loved my time as a Yankee.

“I had great years with the Yankees; I had an All-Star year, had a Silver Slugger year. Who doesn’t want to stay with a team that you’ve had such great times with and great years with? To see it maybe end here sucks, but it’s part of the business.”

Chisholm is a two-time MLB All-Star.