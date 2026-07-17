Jonah Heim Trade the New York Yankees and Athletics Must Consider

It’s no surprise that the New York Yankees are actively targeting catchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With the tight nature of the American League right now, if the Minnesota Twins decide to hold onto coveted trade piece Ryan Jeffers, Brian Cashman and the Yankees might need to pivot.

One name that the Yankees could target is Jonah Heim of the Athletics. Heim has already been traded this season (from the Braves), and due to Shea Langeliers being the primary catcher on the A’s, Heim could be looked at as expendable, and he’s quietly been hitting well over the last couple of months. The Athletics are almost guaranteed to be sellers over the next few weeks, and offloading Heim could net them a solid prospect or two.

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Jonah Heim Stands out as Perfect Yankees Trade Target

Again, this is contingent on the Twins holding onto Ryan Jeffers, but the Yankees must explore a trade with the Athletics for Jonah Heim.

MLB writer Dylan Quinn wrote (about the A’s potentially moving on from Heim):

“If the A’s hold onto Langeliers, the team could look to trade Jonah Heim. The team landed Heim with the impression that he’d serve as the backup catcher, but he’s hit his way into more playing time at both DH and first base since Kurtz has been injured.”

Jonah Heim struggled in his previous MLB stint (with the Braves earlier this season), but in terms of catcher trade candidates, Heim stands out as a quality option.

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Jonah Heim’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jonah Heim has really benefited from hitting in the “friendly confines ” that has been Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park.

Across 164 total at-bats this season, Heim is batting .232 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, and an OPS+ of 99.

League-average stats would be a revelation for the Yankees catching group this season, as notably, Austin Wells has struggled. Heim is also a switch-hitter, which only adds to his value, and was a former Gold Glove winner and an MLB All-Star.

Considering the cost of acquiring Heim wouldn’t be very high, it’s a buy-low trade that the Yankees should consider making ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

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