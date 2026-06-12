CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 09: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run for his first Major League home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
NYY Yankees Lineup 06/12
1. Trent Grisham CF
2. Ben Rice DH
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Cody Bellinger LF
5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
6. Spencer Jones RF
7. Jose Caballero SS
8. Ryan McMahon 3B
9. J.C. Escarra C
#RepBX
Jones is back in the starting lineup (and hitting 6th).
The former Vanderbilt star is currently batting .278 with 10 hits, one home run, five RBI’s, one run and one stolen base in his first 14 MLB games.
Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup
GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run for his first Major League home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series in Canada.The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).Most recently, they won by a score of 8-4 (on Wednesday).Spencer Jones did not play in the game.New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones DecisionFor Friday’s game, […]
New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Blue Jays Series