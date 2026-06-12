New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

Most recently, they won by a score of 8-4 (on Wednesday).

Spencer Jones did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/12 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Spencer Jones RF 7. Jose Caballero SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. J.C. Escarra C”

Jones is back in the starting lineup (and hitting 6th).

The former Vanderbilt star is currently batting .278 with 10 hits, one home run, five RBI’s, one run and one stolen base in his first 14 MLB games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup