New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be back at Fenway Park for the third game of their series with the Boston Red Sox.

They have lost each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 6-1 on Friday.

Spencer Jones finished with one hit in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/27 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Amed Rosario 3B 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jose Caballero 2B 7. Max Schuemann CF 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Austin Wells C”

Jones has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .226 with 14 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in 26 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft (out of Vanderbilt).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup Without Jones

Here’s what people were saying about Jones being out of the lineup:

@SteveDietrich4: “I don’t understand why they won’t play Waldo and Jones was the only one that hit yesterday”

@TheStrikeZone4: “Caballero playing 2B is better than him playing LF. Why is he not playing SS? Stop messing with the infield! Also, would have liked to seen Jones in the lineup.”

@JonTonnessen: “Play Spencer Jones. Win for a change. Let’s go Yankees”

@JKBOGEN: “Ahh yes Spencer Jones was only one of 3 hits yesterday and looked good against Tolle but sure lets continue to baby him. Way to go Boonie! Brilliant”

@Koolbeans888: “Makes my head hurt.”

Yankees Before Saturday’s Game

The Yankees enter play as the first-place team in the American League East with a 48-33 record in 81 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 26-18 in 44 games on the road).