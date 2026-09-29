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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his fourth-inning RBI double against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up their playoff series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees have not played since Friday, as their final game of the regular season was canceled on Sunday.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/29 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Heliot Ramos RF 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. George Lombard SS 6. Amed Rosario 3B 7. Anthony Volpe 2B 8. Spencer Jones CF 9. Austin Wells C”

Spencer Jones will start the series as the 8th hitter in the lineup.

The former Vanderbilt star is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He finished the regular season batting .245 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Game 1

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a 2-RBI single hit by Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Jorge Castillo: “The Yankees are going with Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, Spencer Jones over Trent Grisham in center field, and Amed Rosario at third base in Game 1 tonight.”

@octoberstanton: “If u told me this would be the postseason lineup I would’ve thrown up But I have confidence we will win”

Sarah Langs: “At 21 years and 119 days, George Lombard Jr. is the youngest Yankees player to start a postseason game since Mickey Mantle in 1952 WS Game 7 (20y 353d) Mantle (9x) and Lombard are the only Yankees to start a postseason game at this young of an age”

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks on the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jimmy Randazzo: “Volpe over Jazz is very interesting. Spencer Jones is going deep tonight.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “1. Jazz officially a platoon 2B 2. Rosario at third base is crazy but they felt it was needed to alleviate pressure off the top (I disagree because he hasn’t hit lefties in 2026) 3. No Garcia Jr not a fan 4. Shocked to see Jones as low in the order good as he is vs LHP”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Series

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