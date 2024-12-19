Yankees Fav Favorite All-Star Named Trade Candidate: Report

Aaron Boone with glasses on

The New York Yankees have been very active in the offseason, doing everything they can to improve their roster. While the Yankees roster is better than it was at the beginning of the month, there’s more that has to be done.

Whether they trade for an upgrade or sign a free agent, the Yankees have players and money to spend. In any trade, most significant moves would likely require them to move a top prospect along the way.

However, there’s a scenario where the Yankees could trade a player or two from their Big League roster. From the sound of things, that’s a real possibility.

Francys Romero named Jose Trevino a trade candidate this winter.

“Jose Trevino is another potential trade candidate for the Yankees this offseason, per sources. The 2022 All-Star catcher is projected to earn over $3M in arbitration for 2025,” Romero wrote on December 17.

What Could a Trevino Trade Package Look Like?

Trevino, an All-Star in 2022, has seen his role diminish with the New York Yankees after Austin Wells showed more at the plate.

While Trevino has struggled offensively, posting a 75 OPS+ in his career, he’s a Platinum Glove winner.

Despite his above-average defensive skills, the Yankees shouldn’t expect to get much back for him. Teams want hitters who can swing the bat at an average level, and Trevino won’t offer them that.

Andrew Chavez of Empire Sports Media believes he could be a piece in a minor trade and suggests a return for him won’t be much.

“Don’t expect Trevino to bring a star prospect in return: he is a 74 wRC+ career hitter after all. But he could be used as a secondary piece in a minor trade and would probably welcome the chance for more playing time in another organization.

“He did have a solid 2024 with the Yankees, hitting .215/.288/.354 with eight homers and an 83 wRC+. That, combined with his 9.8 Framing Runs, 9 DRS and 1.6 fWAR, make him a viable starter and valuable backup. The Yankees would probably be thrilled if he stays as a ‘1B’ option to Wells’ ‘1A’, but could get a nice piece if traded,” Chavez wrote on December 18.

Yankees Looking to Do More

The New York Yankees’ big offseason additions have been Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, and Devin Williams, an incredible start to what could be just the beginning.

There are still many players on the market, and with the Yankees needing to add in a few different areas, they could do much more.

Speaking to the media, Brian Cashman said the Yankees have more to do, which could be an indication of what’s to come.

“We had a great run in 2024, it’s going to be a great team in 2025 because we’ve made some trades now. And we lost, obviously, some high-end players, including Juan Soto, but not just him… So every year, your team is different. The intent, always, is to find a way to rework it, where somehow, you’re giving yourself as good a chance, if not better, as you move forward…

“Happy with what we’ve done thus far, but recognize that the competition, in our division alone, is rather daunting. Obviously, everybody is gonna try everything they can to take that World Series title away from the Dodgers. Got a lot of heavy lifting that we’re doing, currently, but more to be done,” Cashman said on December 18, according to SNY Yankees.