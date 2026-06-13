New York Yankees Announce Bold Lineup Change After Recent Roster Move

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will be back at the Rogers Centre for the second game of their series in Canada.

The Yankees lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

They also lost Trent Grisham to injury.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Jasson Domínguez is back with the Yankees after they placed Trent Grisham on the injured list with a hamstring strain.”

Yankees Announce Bold Lineup Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees are wasting no time getting Domínguez back in action.

He is starting (and batting 2nd).

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/13 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Jasson Dominguez RF 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Paul Goldschmidt DH 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. Jose Caballero SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. J.C. Escarra C”

Domínguez is in his fourth season playing at the MLB level.

The 23-year-old is batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in his first nine games of the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Eric Hubbs: “Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones in the outfield together. Boy has this season taken a turn”

@Yankees_Avenue: “Catcher aside obv but Yanks have lost Judge, Stanton, and now Grisham and can still roll out one of the AL’s better lineups”

Greg Joyce: “Jasson Dominguez will start in right field for the first time as a big leaguer today, batting second. It’s a Bellinger-Jones-Dominguez outfield, and could be for the Yankees’ foreseeable future.”

@nick5875: “No Anthony Volpe again wow, I expected him to be back in the lineup today lol”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 41-27 in 68 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 22-15 in 37 games away from the Bronx.