Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Bold Lineup Change After Recent Roster Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees breaks his bat during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 1-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will be back at the Rogers Centre for the second game of their series in Canada.

The Yankees lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

They also lost Trent Grisham to injury.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote:Jasson Domínguez is back with the Yankees after they placed Trent Grisham on the injured list with a hamstring strain.”

Yankees Announce Bold Lineup Change

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees are wasting no time getting Domínguez back in action.

He is starting (and batting 2nd).

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/13 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Jasson Dominguez RF 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Paul Goldschmidt DH 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. Jose Caballero SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. J.C. Escarra C”

Domínguez is in his fourth season playing at the MLB level.

The 23-year-old is batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in his first nine games of the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Eric Hubbs: “Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones in the outfield together. Boy has this season taken a turn”

@Yankees_Avenue: “Catcher aside obv but Yanks have lost Judge, Stanton, and now Grisham and can still roll out one of the AL’s better lineups”

Greg Joyce: “Jasson Dominguez will start in right field for the first time as a big leaguer today, batting second. It’s a Bellinger-Jones-Dominguez outfield, and could be for the Yankees’ foreseeable future.”

@nick5875: “No Anthony Volpe again wow, I expected him to be back in the lineup today lol”

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with manager Aaron Boone #17 (L) after injuring himself on a play at second base in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are 41-27 in 68 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 22-15 in 37 games away from the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Bold Lineup Change After Recent Roster Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x