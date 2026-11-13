Yankees Linked to All-Star Relief Pitcher in Free Agency

The New York Yankees have been forced back to the drawing board after another postseason run that was shorter than the team and its fanbase were hoping for. With a lockout likely looming, the Yankees could wind up being busy in free agency over the next two weeks before a potential roster freeze strikes.

New York has some clear needs this offseason, and it will once again be looking for help in the bullpen after failing to find the right combination of relief pitchers down the stretch of the season. Perhaps the best option available on the open market is San Diego Padres All-Star Adrian Morejon, and according to one insider, it sounds like the Yanks could be lining up a move for him.

Yankees Linked to Adrian Morejon in Free Agency

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Morejon has spent time in the majors since 2019, but he’s really found his footing as a reliever out of the bullpen for the Padres over the past three seasons. During that time, Morejon has turned himself into perhaps the most dominant setup man in the majors, with his crowning achievement being an All-Star selection in 2025 (13-6, 2.08 ERA, 3 SV, 70 K, 0.90 WHIP).

San Diego leans on Morejon quite heavily, and that was the case in 2026, as he logged a career-high 86 innings pitched. Even with that uptick in usage, Morejon still put together a strong season (9-3, 2.83 ERA, 3 SV, 107 K, 1.08 WHIP), and he has set himself up nicely to earn a big-money contract in free agency.

For years, the Yankees have struggled to find a proper bullpen that can guide them through the postseason, which is why Morejon would make so much sense for this team. While general manager Brian Cashman isn’t typically a fan of giving relief pitchers big contracts, he recently indicated that could change, with MLB insider Jorge Castillo reporting that the team is interested in signing Morejon.

The Yankees are interested in signing left-hander Adrian Morejon — the best free agent reliever — if Bednar ends up elsewhere,” Castillo reported. “Waiting for Bednar’s decision, however, could hamper that pursuit. General manager Brian Cashman has avoided giving relievers big contracts in recent years, but he said this week that he’s ‘not afraid to do it’ should the opportunity surface.”

Should the Yankees Sign Adrian Morejon?

Getty San Diego Padres pitcher Adrián Morejón reacts after recording the final out of the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs on September 30, 2026.

Much of New York’s plan with its bullpen will depend on whether or not its closer, David Bednar, accepts his one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer. Regardless of what he decides to do, though, Morejon makes sense for the Yanks in free agency. He’d be the perfect setup man for Bednar if the two-time All-Star returns to town, and if he leaves, Morejon could conceivably be his replacement at the back of the bullpen.

Signing Morejon would cost a pretty penny, and it remains to be seen if the Yankees would want to spend big on a pair of relievers in free agency. One way or another, Bednar will make a decision on his qualifying offer next week, and once that happens, New York’s plan for its bullpen could quickly begin to come into focus.