Padres All-Star Adrián Morejón Takes Surprising Stance Amid Free Agency

One of the San Diego Padres’ most valuable pitchers has entered free agency with an unexpected preference about his future.

All-Star left-hander Adrián Morejón has established himself among baseball’s most effective relief pitchers, positioning him for a potentially lucrative contract this offseason.

However, some interested teams have a different role in mind for the 27-year-old.

Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal, and Katie Woo of The Athletic reported on November 10 that Morejón is attracting interest from organizations considering him as a starting pitcher.

Despite those opportunities, a person familiar with his market told The Athletic that Morejón prefers to remain in the bullpen.

The development introduces an interesting wrinkle into the free agency of a pitcher who previously worked as a starter before emerging as one of the game’s premier relievers.

Adrián Morejón Prefers Bullpen Role Despite Interest as Starter

Morejón’s preference might seem surprising given the fact that starting pitchers often command higher contracts in free agency.

His recent success as a reliever provides plenty of reasons to want to maintain his current role.

The Cuban left-hander finished the 2026 season with a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP across 86 innings, appearing in 76 games for San Diego.

He also recorded 28 holds and three saves while serving as a key setup option ahead of closer Mason Miller.

Morejón was even better in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection after posting a 2.08 ERA across 75 appearances.

His performance has made him one of the most sought-after relief pitchers available this offseason.

Still, it’s not difficult to understand why teams might envision him in their starting rotations.

Morejón originally developed as a starter after signing with the Padres in 2016, and his arsenal features multiple effective pitches, including a fastball capable of reaching 100 mph.

Injuries, however, complicated his early career.

Morejón underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and subsequently dealt with an elbow sprain in 2023. He also experienced shoulder discomfort during San Diego’s 2026 postseason run.

Those setbacks could help explain why he prefers the role in which he has enjoyed sustained success.

Nothing in The Athletic’s report indicates that Morejón has definitively ruled out starting or rejected a formal contract offer.

Padres Face Difficult Decision as Morejón Draws Free Agency Interest

Morejón’s stance comes as San Diego faces uncertainty over whether it can retain its standout reliever.

The organization extended him a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 2, giving him until November 17 to accept or decline.

According to MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell, Morejón is widely expected to decline the offer and explore a multi-year contract.

If he signs elsewhere after rejecting it, San Diego would receive draft-pick compensation.

Morejón’s market could also prove considerably more expensive than the Padres initially anticipated.

MLB insider Robert Murray revealed that one prominent league source predicted Morejón would receive a five-year contract.

Murray also identified the five-year, $95 million agreement Josh Hader signed with Houston as a potential benchmark for Morejón.

Such a contract would represent a considerable investment for a pitcher who has never completed a full season as a major-league starter.

The Padres have already seen Morejón emerge as one of their most important bullpen weapons, but they could face significant competition to retain him.

The Mets and Tigers have already been floated as possible destinations for the left-hander.

For now, Morejón’s preference provides some clarity about the role he would like to fill with his next contract, even as interested teams explore whether he could offer more in a starting rotation.