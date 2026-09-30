Yankees’ Luis García Jr. Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Amid Wild Card Series

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees laughs at first base during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are without star outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.
Judge is dealing with a calf strain, which is why he was left off the Wild Card roster.
The Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. If the Yankees win today, they will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
Before Game 2, Yankees first baseman Luis García Jr. made an honest statement on Judge.
New York Yankees First Baseman Luis García Jr. Makes Aaron Judge Statement
“Having Judge not in the lineup, we still have a big responsibility to do our job, go out there and do the best we can on the field, but I can tell you even though he’s not on the lineup, he’s still there for us,” García said.
“Having Judge not in the lineup, we still have a big responsibility to do our job, go out there and do the best we can on the field, but I can tell you even though he’s not on the lineup, he’s still there for us”
Luis García Jr. talks the lineup without Aaron Judge:
Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
New York Yankees first baseman Luis García Jr. made an honest statement on outfielder Aaron Judge amid the Wild Card Series vs. the Red Sox.
Yankees’ Luis García Jr. Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Amid Wild Card Series