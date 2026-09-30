Yankees’ Luis García Jr. Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Amid Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are without star outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Judge is dealing with a calf strain, which is why he was left off the Wild Card roster.

The Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. If the Yankees win today, they will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Before Game 2, Yankees first baseman Luis García Jr. made an honest statement on Judge.

New York Yankees First Baseman Luis García Jr. Makes Aaron Judge Statement

“Having Judge not in the lineup, we still have a big responsibility to do our job, go out there and do the best we can on the field, but I can tell you even though he’s not on the lineup, he’s still there for us,” García said.

García will bat third and play first base for the Yankees today. He wasn’t in the lineup for Tuesday’s victory.

Looking at New York Yankees Lineup Today

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.