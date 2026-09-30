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Yankees’ Luis García Jr. Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Amid Wild Card Series

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New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees laughs at first base during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are without star outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Judge is dealing with a calf strain, which is why he was left off the Wild Card roster.

The Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees listens for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. If the Yankees win today, they will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Before Game 2, Yankees first baseman Luis García Jr. made an honest statement on Judge.

New York Yankees First Baseman Luis García Jr. Makes Aaron Judge Statement

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts after crossing the plate on his home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

“Having Judge not in the lineup, we still have a big responsibility to do our job, go out there and do the best we can on the field, but I can tell you even though he’s not on the lineup, he’s still there for us,” García said.

García will bat third and play first base for the Yankees today. He wasn’t in the lineup for Tuesday’s victory.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees laughs at first base during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Looking at New York Yankees Lineup Today

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis García Jr. 1B
  4. Spencer Jones RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  7. Trent Grisham CF
  8. Austin Wells C
  9. Ryan McMahon 3B

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

  1. Jahmai Jones DH
  2. Adlye Rutschman C
  3. Willson Contreras 1B
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Nick Sogard 2B
  8. Trevor Story SS
  9. Nate Eaton LF

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 23: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees’ Luis García Jr. Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Amid Wild Card Series

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