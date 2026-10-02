Yankees Projected to Pay $36.7 Million to Luis Garcia Jr., 8 Other Players

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with nine arbitration-eligible players projected to cost a combined $36.7 million in 2027, according to MLB Trade Rumors‘ Matt Swartz, who creates the projections on an annual basis.

But the Yankees could hold on to some of that money by nontendering — that is, declining to offer contracts — to some players.

Two injured pitchers, Clarke Schmidt and Fernando Cruz, are the realistic nontender candidates. Cutting both would trim $6.8 million from the bill.

NEW YORK YANKEES — PROJECTED 2027 ARBITRATION SALARIES (9 PLAYERS) Player Service Time Projected Salary Clarke Schmidt 5.148 $4.5 million Luis García Jr. 5.142 $11 million Ryan Weathers 4.066 $3.1 million Fernando Cruz 4.035 $2.3 million José Caballero 3.170 $3.7 million Anthony Volpe 3.142 $4 million Luis Gil 3.119 $2.3 million Heliot Ramos 3.103 $3.2 million Austin Wells 3.031 $2.6 million Source: MLB Trade Rumors, “Projected Arbitration Salaries For 2027” — mlbtraderumors.com

Luis García Jr. Tops New York Yankees Arbitration Projections

Luis García Jr. is the lone double-digit case at a projection of $11 million, in his last arbitration year before free agency. He hit .277/.309/.521 with 30 homers and 92 RBI in 147 games between the Nationals and the Yankees, a career year, according to ESPN season statistics.

Anthony Volpe climbs from $3.475 million to a projected $4 million after playing only 70 games. He batted .245/.321/.336 with two homers, 28 RBI and 12 steals, an 88 wRC+ in 234 plate appearances, according to StatMuse‘s player page for Volpe. The projection reflects his prior platform season and remaining control rather than a full year of work.

He returned in September as a utility infielder after Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s injury and got a look at third base, according to MLB Trade Rumors on Volpe at third.

José Caballero jumps from $2 million to $3.7 million as a Super Two, a designation that allows certain players to enter arbitration a year early — after two years instead of three. Caballero hit .231/.290/.365 with 14 homers and 34 steals in 136 games, fifth in the American League in steals, with an 83 wRC+, according to CBS Sports player page for Caballero.

Ryan Weathers, acquired from the Miami Marlins in January, projects at $3.1 million after 25 starts, 137.1 innings and a 3.60 ERA. He landed on the injured list late in the season with a forearm strain.

Luis Gil lands at $2.3 million, barely above his $2.1625 million salary, after a 4.61 ERA and a 7.13 FIP across 27.1 innings in nine appearances, four of them starts. Heliot Ramos, acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the deadline, is a first-timer projected at $3.2 million after hitting .243/.303/.408 with 13 homers in 112 games, then .198/.309/.379 in 38 games following the trade. Austin Wells, also a first-time arbitration candidate, checks in at $2.6 million with three more years of control.

Fernando Cruz and Clarke Schmidt Face Non-Tender Decisions

Cruz, 36, went on the 60-day injured list in late August with a partial UCL tear and chose rest over surgery, according to CBS Sports. His 3.13 ERA in 54.2 innings came with 67 strikeouts, 32 walks and a 4.18 FIP, walking 5.3 batters per nine innings. Nontendering him saves the full $2.3 million.

Schmidt is projected at $4.5 million, identical to his 2026 salary, after Tommy John surgery in June 2025 and a biceps neuritis shutdown, according to MLB Trade Rumors on Schmidt’s injured list placement. The pitcher posted a 3.85 ERA over 323 innings from 2023 to 2025. The projected 2027 staff already lists Fried, Schlittler, Cole, Rodón, Warren, Weathers and Carlos Lagrange, and Schmidt cannot be optioned. Nontendering him saves $4.5 million.

Cruz alone leaves $34.4 million on the books. Schmidt alone leaves $32.2 million. Both exits leave $29.9 million for the other seven.

A pre-deadline deal with either pitcher, the other route for borderline cases, would save less than a full nontender.