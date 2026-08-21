On Thursday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Demoted New York Yankees Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Also on Thursday, Mx Schuemann (who is currently in Triple-A) sent out a post to Instagram.

There were over 2,000 likes on his post in three hours.

Schuemann wrote: “#TyingTheSchues”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@hunterzuckerman: “my favorite yankee”

@cubanofourteenn: “oh ya this is tough”

@shawnroachjr: “TYING. THE. SCHUES!!!!!!!!!!”

@517rdskn: “Straight aura”

@michaeltnixon: “Schue da man ✊🏾”