NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Max Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a double in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 09, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.
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GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.Demoted New York Yankees Player Sends Out Heartfelt PostAlso on Thursday, Mx Schuemann (who […]
Demoted New York Yankees Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post