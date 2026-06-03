MLB Fans React to Yankees’ Prospect Carlos Lagrange Minor League Performance

The New York Yankees recently made the announcement that they would be moving top prospect Carlos Lagrange to the bullpen in Triple-A to possibly prepare him to make the jump to the big-league level soon.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on June 2):

“That’ll take place with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It’ll still be at least a few weeks before Lagrange is an option at the MLB level. It’s clear the Yankees are targeting a midseason promotion for the fireballing 23-year-old, who certainly has the stuff to be a late-inning weapon if he’s around the strike zone. They’ll ideally feel comfortable bringing him up a few weeks before the trade deadline, as that could factor into their urgency to add external bullpen help.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said this about Lagrange’s immediate 2026 outlook: “But in the 2026 lens, there’s a chance for him to potentially impact us out of the bullpen while not really disrupting anything moving forward.”

On Wednesday, Lagrange got his first taste of being out of the bullpen in a Yankees minor league game.

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Social Reactions to Carlos Lagrange Bullpen Outing

Per Yankees’ reporter Bryan Hoch, Carlos Lagrange had a pretty successful minor league outing on Wednesday:

“Carlos Lagrange struck out 7 over four scoreless innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Syracuse, his first relief appearance. He touched 101.4 mph.”

Not bad for a first outing out of the bullpen.

“First relief appearance of the season for Carlos Lagrange: 4 ip, 1 h, 0 r, 2 bb, 7 k, 1 hbp. Max velo: 101.4 mph.”

“Relief: Carlos Lagrange: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Terrific stuff today and he’s been significantly more consistent in recent games. More on his control tomorrow, but it’s great to see him look unhittable in a relief outing.”

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Carlos Lagrange’s 2026 Season in the Minors

Before being turned to a reliever, Carlos Lagrange has been a successful starter as well. Over 49 innings and 11 starts this season, Lagrange has an ERA of 4.41 with AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He is listed as the Yankees’ No. 4 overall prospect on many team prospect sites, and could be on his way to the big leagues soon. His big frame and lively fastball definitely play at the next level.

In 264+ innings pitched in the minors, Carlos Lagrange has tallied more than 360 strikeouts.

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