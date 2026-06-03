Atlanta Braves Make Mauricio Dubon Announcement Before Blue Jays Game

The Atlanta Braves, no matter how they do it, continue to win MLB games, and that statement most recently manifested itself in a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a 3-game set at Truist Park against the defending AL Pennant winners.

Atlanta has experimented with the shortstop position all season, and things got even more complicated when Ha-Seong Kim returned from injury, and what it meant for Jorge Mateo and Mauricio Dubon. Dubon is a ‘do whatever’ type of player who can play anywhere in the field, and he’s mostly either played shortstop or filled in left field.

Before the second game of the Blue Jays series, the Braves announced their lineup for the game, and it features both Ha-Seong Kim and Muricio Dubon.

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Mauricio Dubon Back in Braves Lineup

After missing Tuesday’s series opener with a rest day, Mauricio Dubon is back in the Atlanta Braves lineup, and hitting fifth, playing left field against the Blue Jays southpaw, Patrick Corbin.

Underdog MLB wrote:

Braves 6/3: R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B E. White RF H. Kim SS C. Tromp C

Grant Holmes is getting the start for the Braves, who look to improve their MLB-best 41-20 record in this series. Perhaps the most underrated aspect of this Braves team this year is the way manager Walt Weiss has shape-shifted all these players around in the order, and it being able to work so consistently.

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Mauricio Dubon this Season

Mauricio Dubon was traded to the Atlanta Braves this offseason from the Houston Astros in a player-swap deal that included Nick Allen.

Safe to say, the Braves won that trade.

His ability to play several different positions on the diamond has been such a benefit for Weiss and the flexibility of this club, and there’s no doubt Dubon has had such a big impact on this Braves team.

Here are his 2026 stats: 57 games played, 22 runs, 52 hits, three HRs, .249 average, 93 OPS+, 29 RBI.

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