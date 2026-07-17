MLB Insider Reveals Mets Players that New York Yankees Could Target Via Trade, Including Intriguing Catcher

The New York Yankees and Mets, as they always are, figure to be at the forefront of MLB trade rumors over the next couple of weeks.

With more reports surfacing about who may (or may not) be traded from the presumably selling New York Mets, the Yankees actually stand out as a top suitor for several of the Mets trade candidates, including catcher Francisco Alvarez.

Alvarez, coming off a two-home-run performance on Thursday, may have increased his trade stock and lured the Yankees into thinking he’s a good fit.

Catcher remains a priority for the Yankees ahead of the deadline, and New York reports Jon Heyman recently revealed a few Mets players who might be of interest to the Yankees.

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MLB Insider Jon Heyman is a busy man around the MLB trade deadline, especially covering the Mets and Yankees, who continuously carry several rumors.

He wrote (on July 17): “The Yankees are not prioritizing SS so Francisco Lindor isn’t a fit for them. If the NY teams are willing to deal, the Mets do have players who make sense, including Torrens, Alvarez, Weaver and also Homes assuming he’s ready (but the 2 ex-NYY pitchers will interest many teams)”

There are two interesting things from this tweet. First, being that the Yankees likely won’t trade for Francisco Lindor, which seemed like a facetious rumor in the first place.

The second interesting tidbit is that Heyman lists Francisco Alvarez as a player who makes sense, which could carry more weight.

Mets’ reporter Chelsea Janes revealed a ‘non-tradeable’ list of Mets players on Thursday, and Alvarez was not named as ‘off guard’ in trade talks.

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Looking at Francisco Alvarez This Season

Across 65 games played (200+ at-bats), Alvarez is batting .259 with 11 home runs, 24 RBI, and an OPS+ of 114.

Those numbers would be a massive boost to the Yankees’ current catching corps, which has notably struggled.

If the Yankees are unable to land their ideal trade target in Ryan Jeffers, there’s an emerging cast of catchers who could be made available, and Francisco Alvarez’s name has recently entered that conversation.

It will be interesting to see if the Yanks actually pursue Alvarez, but the issue at hand remains the same: New York desperately needs to add another catcher before the MLB trade deadline.

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