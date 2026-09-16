New York Yankees Make Roster Decision on 28-Year-Old Player

The New York Yankees announced a handful of roster moves during their series with the Minnesota Twins.

Among the headliners like Oswaldo Cabrera and Clarke Schmidt, in a smaller move, the Yankees decided to transfer pitcher Carson Coleman to the development list with AAA Scranton.

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Yankees Transfer Carson Coleman to Development List

Per the Yankees transactions tracker, Carson Coleman has headed to the development list:

“Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders transferred RHP Carson Coleman to the Development List.”

It’s the second time in the past month that he’s been placed on the list, which is essentially a dedicated designation on the roster that allows minor leaguers to step away from the game of baseball for a brief period of time.

Coleman, 28, has yet to make his MLB debut and carries a 7.98 ERA over 44 IP this season.

He’s played four minor league seasons since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays. He did not pitch during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

His lifetime ERA in the minors is 4.57 across 159+ innings.

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Looking at other Recent Yankees Roster News

The New York Yankees have made a handful of roster moves over the last couple of days.

On Wednesday, New York activated Clarke Schmidt off the IL, which is very notable because it’s been more than a full year since he pitched in MLB, and the roster casualty for that move is Oswaldo Cabrera being designated for assignment.

Down in the minors, Carlos Lagrange has been activated, and pitcher Bradley Hanner heads down to the farm via a roster option.

It will be very interesting to see how the DFA process goes with Oswaldo Cabrera, and if another MLB team may want to claim his services.

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